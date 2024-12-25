Watch: Bearcats Legend Travis Kelce in Trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 Starring Adam Sandler
CINCINNATI — Bearcats legend Travis Kelce is in Happy Gilmore 2 and now we have proof.
Watch the trailer for the sequel to arguably Adam Sandler's best movie below:
