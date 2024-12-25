All Bearcats

Watch: Bearcats Legend Travis Kelce in Trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 Starring Adam Sandler

This is awesome.

James Rapien

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bearcats legend Travis Kelce is in Happy Gilmore 2 and now we have proof.

Watch the trailer for the sequel to arguably Adam Sandler's best movie below:

James Rapien
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

