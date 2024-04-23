Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Offers Texas State LB, Backup TE Enters Transfer Portal

Texas State LB transfer Dan Foster, a 13-game starter in 2023, has picked up the following portal offers, per @callmeagentdwil & @FCProspects_:



Louisville

Cincy

New Mexico

Jax St.

New Mexico St.

Buffalo

Arkansas St.

UConn

Charlotte

Georgia Southern

WKUhttps://t.co/OUQV17txGA pic.twitter.com/nbdWhfCbqg