All Bearcats

Four-Star 2026 Athlete David Davis Places Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top-Six Schools

A dynamic player.

Russ Heltman

Sep 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of the Cincinnati Bearcats logo on a jersey at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats won 52-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of the Cincinnati Bearcats logo on a jersey at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats won 52-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — UC landed in the final six schools for a versatile 2026 talent. Four-star 2026 Imani Christian Academy (Pennsylvania) running back and defensive back David Davis has Cincinnati making the cut.

The talented Swiss Army Knife cut his list down to Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Penn State, and West Virginia.

According to 247Sports, Davis is the 268th-ranked player nationally and the 18th-ranked athlete. He cut his list down from 10 offers.

Davis is a 5-10, 180-pound player who lines up at running back, safety, and cornerback. The splash plays are all over the place from Davis who can also hurt teams as a returner. He has great field vision on both sides of the ball, making it interesting to see which side he'll ultimately land on at the next level.

Check out his 17-minute highlight reel here.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker

Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll

ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List

Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale

Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray

Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role

Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action

'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins

Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal

Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play

Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton

Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach

Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Recruiting