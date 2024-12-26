Report: Five-Star 2026 Guard Taylen Kinney Places Cincinnati Among Top-15 Schools
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are in the hunt for another five-star talent. Local 2026 forward Taylan Kinney formerly of Newport (Kentucky) and now Overtime Elite has Cincinnati in his top-15 schools.
According to 247Sports, the 6-2, 160-pound talent is ranked 18th nationally and fourth among point guards.
On3's Joe Tipton reported the news as UC makes the cut with Xavier, Kansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Alabama, and more. Wes Miller's been recruiting him for over a year, offering back in May 2023.
He has bounce for days and fits the ideal mold of a downhill guard in Miller's offense. He has a nice feel for sweet spots on the floor and can get his jump shot off in a hurry off the dribble. Kinney's grown both physically and as a player over the last few seasons, which could continue enough to make him a top-10 player this time next year.
