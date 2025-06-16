Arkansas' Gage Wood Has One Regret After Sensational No-Hitter at College World Series
Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood became just the third pitcher in College World Series history to notch a no-hitter during the tournament—and the first since player to do so since 1960.
Wood threw a CWS single-game record 19 strikeouts on Monday and helped seal the win for the Razorbacks to stay alive in the tournament. However, Wood still had one major regret after the win: not getting a perfect game.
"I shouldn't have hit the guy," Wood said when asked by SEC Network on how he would describe his emotions. "That's it. That's all I got to say."
Wood is referencing a pitch that got away from him in the eighth inning. The pitch hit his opposition in the batter’s box, allowing the runner to walk to first base and turning his bid for a perfect game into one for a no-hitter.
No one is going to remember that pitch, except Wood. Hopefully he can still celebrate his historic outing on Monday, even if it wasn’t perfect.