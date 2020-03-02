AllClemson
Monday Morning Reset: Tigers Enjoy Another Winning Weekend

Brad Senkiw

Just like two weeks ago, Clemson sports enjoyed another memorable weekend of winning.

Here's a quick rundown of what happened:

•The men's basketball team won in dramatic fashion when Al-Amir Dawes beat the buzzer and the Seminoles for the Tigers' third win over a top-10 team at Littlejohn Coliseum this season.

•Monte Lee and the baseball team won one of two games in Columbia before coming home and claiming the rubber match behind strong pitching and some late offense. 

Clemson's softball team swept Virginia, making the Tigers undefeated in ACC play to start their inaugural conference campaign. 

•Several former Clemson players helped themselves at the NFL Scouting Combine, including Isaiah Simmons and his blazing speed. 

The current group of Tiger football players and coaches will be back on the practice field today, and @ClemsonSI will be there for observations, photos and what coach Dabo Swinney has to say about the first few days of preparation for the 2020 season. 

It's going to be another busy week with all four sports, as well as women's basketball at the ACC tournament, so follow AllClemson.com on Facebook and Twitter for updates. We'll also have stories on Trevor Lawrence's first loss and the Clemson defense replacing a star. 

Men's basketball wraps up its regular season this week and has a chance to get into NCAA tournament conversations with a strong finish. 

In case you missed it, below are some other stories that came out of the weekend.

Weekend recap

Football: Dabo Swinney likes the look of his team as spring practice is underway.

Football: Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers, it's easier to get back on the field after a loss.

Football: Recruiting writer Brian Smith evaluates the No. 1 prospect in the country, a Clemson commit.

This week in Clemson sports

Softball vs. Charlotte (doubleheader), Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Baseball vs. College of Charleston, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Men's basketball at Virginia Tech, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Women's basketball vs. TBA at ACC tournament, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Florida State, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Women's tennis vs. Florida State, Friday at noon

Softball vs. Pittsburgh, Friday at 2 p.m.

Baseball vs. Boston College, Friday at 4 p.m.

Men's basketball vs. Georgia Tech, Friday at 7 p.m.

Men's soccer vs. Wake Forest, Saturday at 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. East Tennessee State, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Baseball vs. Boston College, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Rowing at Carolina Cup, Saturday at TBA

Women's tennis vs. N.C. State, Sunday at noon

Softball vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday at noon

Baseball vs. Boston College, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Women's tennis vs. Troy, Sunday at 5 p.m.

Clemson Claims Series Over Gamecocks With Late Scoring Surge

Clemson's bats waited an awfully long time to wake up, but the Tigers used a four-run seventh inning and overcame a crazy bases-loaded sequence in the sixth to knock off rival South Carolina 5-2 and win the series 2-1.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson at NFL Combine: Terrell Posts Solid 40, Showcases Skills

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is among three Tigers looking to improve their draft stocks with good performances at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, the final day of the Indianapolis event.

Brad Senkiw

Cagle’s Grand Slam, Three-Run Homer Leads Tigers in Sweep Over UVA

Freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle hit two home runs, including a grand slam and a walk-off three-run shot, to lead Clemson to victory over Virginia (8-8, 0-3 ACC) by a score of 12-3 in six innings of play Sunday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium.

CU Athletic Communications

Lawrence: 'Easier to Come Back After You Lose"

The 2020 Tigers are not focused on living up to the outside expectations. Instead they are focused on themselves—which is made easier following their 45-25 loss to LSU in the national championship.

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Posts Impressive 40-Yard Dash Time

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash (unofficial) Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Rally Thwarted; Tigers to Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks evened the rivalry series against the Clemson Tigers Saturday, as they won the first-ever Battle at Bull Street by a final score of 8-5 at Segra Park in Columbia

Zach Lentz

Dawes's Late Layup Upsets FSU, Completes Trilogy

After knocking off two top-10 opponents in Duke and Louisville at home already this season, Brad Brownell and the Tigers edged No. 6 Florida State 69-68 on Saturday at a packed Littlejohn Coliseum.Al-Amir Dawes went the length of the court after an FSU make and made a layup with 1 second remaining to give Clemson the victory.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Already Likes Look Of Clemson's 2020 Squad

Although it's still very early in spring football practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls the Tigers a "good looking football team," thanks in part to having returning players like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne mixed with 15 talented freshmen.

Brad Senkiw

Weatherly Magical: Clemson Pounds Gamecocks

Behind a historic pitching performance, the Tigers went into the enemy's backyard and emerged with a victory, as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks by a final score of 7-1

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simpson, Anchrum Participate In On-Field Drills

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum ran the 40-yard dash and went through drills Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine while Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace went through media interviews.

Brad Senkiw