Monday Morning Reset: Tigers Enjoy Another Winning Weekend

Just like two weeks ago, Clemson sports enjoyed another memorable weekend of winning.

Here's a quick rundown of what happened:

•The men's basketball team won in dramatic fashion when Al-Amir Dawes beat the buzzer and the Seminoles for the Tigers' third win over a top-10 team at Littlejohn Coliseum this season.

•Monte Lee and the baseball team won one of two games in Columbia before coming home and claiming the rubber match behind strong pitching and some late offense.

•Clemson's softball team swept Virginia, making the Tigers undefeated in ACC play to start their inaugural conference campaign.

•Several former Clemson players helped themselves at the NFL Scouting Combine, including Isaiah Simmons and his blazing speed.

The current group of Tiger football players and coaches will be back on the practice field today, and @ClemsonSI will be there for observations, photos and what coach Dabo Swinney has to say about the first few days of preparation for the 2020 season.

It's going to be another busy week with all four sports, as well as women's basketball at the ACC tournament, so follow AllClemson.com on Facebook and Twitter for updates. We'll also have stories on Trevor Lawrence's first loss and the Clemson defense replacing a star.

Men's basketball wraps up its regular season this week and has a chance to get into NCAA tournament conversations with a strong finish.

In case you missed it, below are some other stories that came out of the weekend.

Weekend recap

Football: Dabo Swinney likes the look of his team as spring practice is underway.

Football: Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers, it's easier to get back on the field after a loss.

Football: Recruiting writer Brian Smith evaluates the No. 1 prospect in the country, a Clemson commit.

This week in Clemson sports

Softball vs. Charlotte (doubleheader), Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Baseball vs. College of Charleston, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Men's basketball at Virginia Tech, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Women's basketball vs. TBA at ACC tournament, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Florida State, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Women's tennis vs. Florida State, Friday at noon

Softball vs. Pittsburgh, Friday at 2 p.m.

Baseball vs. Boston College, Friday at 4 p.m.

Men's basketball vs. Georgia Tech, Friday at 7 p.m.

Men's soccer vs. Wake Forest, Saturday at 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. East Tennessee State, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Baseball vs. Boston College, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Rowing at Carolina Cup, Saturday at TBA

Women's tennis vs. N.C. State, Sunday at noon

Softball vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday at noon

Baseball vs. Boston College, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Women's tennis vs. Troy, Sunday at 5 p.m.