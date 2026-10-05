Clemson Offers Two Blue-Chip 2028 Prospects During Miami Weekend

Clemson's lopsided loss to the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes dominated the headlines this past weekend, but the recruiting staff stayed busy, extending offers to a pair of blue-chip 2028 prospects.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at each of the two prospects and where their recruitment stands heading into the Tigers’ lone bye week of the 2026 season.

CB Tyler Boyd

Boyd was the first of the two to earn his offer, announcing it on Friday afternoon.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback is rated a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 38 overall player, the No. 5 player at his position and the No. 6 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to ESPN 300 Rankings.

As a true freshman for national powerhouse Carrollton High School, Boyd split time between junior varsity and varsity. He made enough of an impression in limited varsity action and at summer collegiate camps to earn his first 11 offers ahead of his sophomore season.

Those offers came from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Memphis, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Kennesaw State, Arkansas State, Howard, Delaware State and Eastern Kentucky.

He then broke out during his sophomore season for the Trojans, totaling 38 tackles, seven pass deflections, three interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and one forced fumble while helping lead Carrollton to a 6A GHSA State Championship appearance.

Throughout the season, he took multiple unofficial fall visits, including Florida State (twice), Alabama, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Georgia, during which he earned an offer.

During the spring, Boyd continued to work at camps, including Nike’s The Opening showcase in Atlanta, where he earned MVP. His recruitment also continued to blow up, collecting offers from schools such as Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame, among others.

With more schools entering the picture, he began to expand his visit palette, taking trips to Florida, Mississippi State, Ohio State and multiple other programs he had already visited.

Since May, Boyd’s added over a dozen more offers, bringing his total to 49. In early June, he made his first appearance in Tigertown for the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp, and while he didn’t leave with an offer, he clearly impressed enough to earn it just four months later.

Had a wonderful time @ClemsonFB today !!!

Can't wait to get back up and keep building my relationships with the coach's & staff ! pic.twitter.com/z0Gkbsl96h — Tyler Boyd 4⭐️ 2028 (@TylerBoyd_2028) June 6, 2026

To begin this season, he’s taken game-day visits to Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M. This upcoming weekend, he’ll take a trip up to Columbus for the Buckeyes’ matchup against Maryland. He also has an additional visit lined up with Ohio State for ‘The Game’ vs. Michigan in November.

As it stands, Ole Miss is the front-runner in Boyd’s recruitment, with the Rebels boasting a 16.7% chance at landing the elite defensive back, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine. Trailing are Georgia Tech, Georgia, Alabama and Florida State; but take these predictions with a grain of salt as it’s still very early in Boyd’s recruiting process.

Other offers at the position include four-star Izayah Vickers, four-star Domonic Williams Jr. and four-star Kahmaree Crumity, who has Clemson in his Top 10.

RB Xander Edwards

Edwards was the second player to earn his offer this weekend, receiving it while in attendance for the Clemson-Miami Saturday night matchup. He is the first running back offer in the Tigers' 2028 class.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back is rated a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 116 overall player, the No. 9 player at his position and the No. 14 recruit in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.

As a true freshman at The Bolles School, which is where Clemson freshman wideout Naeem Burroughs attended and where five-star target Asher Ghioto currently attends, Edwards excelled in a backup role, carrying the ball 78 times for 558 yards (7.2 average) and eight touchdowns.

Prior to his high school debut, he already had an offer from South Florida, but picked up an additional seven throughout the offseason from Syracuse, Arkansas State, Memphis, Western Kentucky, SMU, Pittsburgh and UTSA.

In the spring, he took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame, which was his second trip, as he had first visited during the season. He then continued to showcase his skill set at multiple school camps, including Clemson, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Florida and NC State.

Heading into Edwards' sophomore year, plenty of Division I schools already had him on their radar, and he showed why by dominating in his first season as a full-time starter. Across 15 contests, the bruiser back averaged nearly a first down per carry, totaling 2,629 rushing yards and a whopping 44 touchdowns on 265 touches.

Edwards took only two fall visits, to Notre Dame and Florida State, but his recruitment began to blow up, earning offers from Miami, Florida State — which he earned while in Tallahassee — Baylor, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Indiana.

He then took four visits this past spring to Miami (twice), Florida and Notre Dame while adding eight more offers to his board. This past summer, though, was when Edwards’ recruitment truly entered the national scene, earning offers from prestigious programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Obviously, the high school season is now fully underway, and through five games, Edwards is already starting back where he left off, totaling 857 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns on 88 touches.

He’ll be on more visits than ever this season, too, with his full schedule including: Florida State (Aug. 29), Kentucky (Sept. 5), Wisconsin (Sept. 12), Notre Dame (Sept. 19), Florida (Sept. 26), Clemson (Oct. 3), Ohio State (Oct. 10), Miami (Oct. 17), Michigan (Oct. 24), Indiana (Nov. 14), Tennessee (Nov. 21) and Georgia (Nov. 28).

As it stands, the Fighting Irish appear to be the front-runner in Edwards’ recruitment, with the Rivals Prediction Machine giving the Independent program a 32.7% chance to land the four-star talent. Trailing are Florida, Miami, Clemson and Ohio State.

Similar to Boyd, though, take these predictions with a grain of salt, as Edwards still has a lot more schools to visit and time left in his recruitment. It’s also worth noting that 247Sports’ Zach Blostein logged a crystal-ball prediction in July for the blue-chip prospect to land with Miami.

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