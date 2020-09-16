SI.com
Clemson TE J.C. Chalk Calls Lawerence, Uiagalelei 'Superstars'

Christopher Hall

Clemson is amid perhaps the greatest runs of quarterbacks in ACC history dating back to the final two seasons under former Tiger signal caller Tajh Boyd. 

For a guy like senior tight end J.C. Chalk, it has been remarkable to see both Trevor Lawrence and D.J. Uiagalelei come to campus already so well developed despite being true freshmen upon their arrival. 

"They are both great players and superstars," Chalk said. "They come in here and to be that mentally and physically ready to play, there's just not many people that can do that." 

It is indeed quite a special moment in the Clemson program. Chalk said the younger players should be very excited about the future of the program team with this quarterback room. 

With a new wave of talent in guys like E.J. Williams, Ajou Ajou, Brannon Spector, Demarkcus Bowman, and Kobe Pace emerging as names to watch in the coming years, Uiagalelei will presumably be the beneficiary of a very talented offense in next season. 

Despite getting this season back, Lawrence will set his sights on the NFL draft in the spring after he'll obtain his undergraduate degree in marketing this December. 

"They're both great players, have a big arm, and are very talented guys," Chalk said. "I know if I was younger on this team, I'd be very excited to be able to play with D.J. or Taisun (Phommachanh). He's another great player and has a big arm, too. The future is bright for whoever is going to step in and be the next quarterback." 

