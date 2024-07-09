Cleveland Browns Insider Believes Former Clemson Star Will Return to 'Elite Form'
Under Dabo Swinney, the Clemson Tigers have been able to put tons of players in the National Football League based on how much talent they have recruited into their program and developed into being coveted prospects for the next level.
The success in the Swinney era has culminated in two national championships and eight ACC titles, easily marking the best period in the history of this program.
For the Tigers to get over the hump, though, they needed to have an elite quarterback, something that Deshaun Watson provided in spades during his three years with Clemson.
His junior season in 2016 resulted in the Tigers' first national championship since 1981, and after they hoisted the trophy, the talented signal caller decided to turn pro.
Watson was taken 12th overall by the Houston Texans and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team after throwing for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions across his seven games and six starts.
He became the full-time starter in his second year and he threw for over 4,000 yards. This started a string of three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2018-20 that saw him lead the league in passing yards with 4,823 during that final season.
The star quarterback became disgruntled with the Texans and demanded a trade ahead of 2021, something that became ugly amid the sexual assault allegations that were levied against him by multiple women.
Eventually, the Cleveland Browns decided to ship out a massive haul of picks (three first-rounders, a third-rounder, and two fourth-rounders) so they could finally land their franchise quarterback.
Unfortunately, the former Clemson star has been anything but that for his new team.
Watson has only played in 12 games out of the possible 34 based on his 11-game suspension and injury issues that sidelined him for the majority of last season.
There are real questions if he can return to being the star quarterback he once was.
However, long-time Browns beat writer Mary Cay Cabot thinks Watson will have a bounce back performance and become the top player he has been in the past.
"I absolutely think Watson can return to his elite form this season under [Ken] Dorsey and [Kevin] Stefanski, who are committed to maximizing his talent and giving him every chance to excel," she wrote in an article for Cleveland.com.
Coming off shoulder surgery after Week 10 that ended his 2024 campaign, there are some concerns that he might not be the same guy as these type of injuries have proven to be catastrophic for quarterbacks in the past.
But, Cabot reports that the Tigers legend was throwing the ball well during camp.
"I was surprised at his arm strength during minicamp, and believe he'll be mostly back to himself by the start of the season. If the repaired shoulder holds up and can absorb multiple violent collisions each game, I see no reason he can't be the three-time Pro Bowler he was in Houston," she adds.