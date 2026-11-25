Former Clemson quarterback Chris Denson, who has spent the majority of the 2026 season at wide receiver for the Tigers, moved back to his original position last Friday against Duke after multiple season-ending injuries hit the position room.

While former walk-on Trent Pearman was named the official starter, Denson came in for a majority of the designed quarterback run plays and was able to put his athletic abilities to the forefront, totaling 16 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown across 21 snaps in the victory.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the sophomore spoke about his journey over the past few months regarding his position change.

"It's definitely been tough," Denson began. "[I'm] just trying to make the most of my opportunities, whatever that may be. But just me being me, I always keep that faith and just know that it's gonna work out."

After entering the program last season as one of the latest additions to the 2025 class, Denson flew under the radar in the quarterback room, primarily playing scout team and logging just one offensive snap through the first 12 weeks of the season.

That was until Clemson's matchup against Furman in Week 13, where the true freshman dominated in limited action, totaling 128 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the victory.

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Entering 2026, the Plant City, Florida native was seen as a contender for the Tigers' starting quarterback job, but he quickly fell behind during the spring, leading to offensive coordinator Chad Morris moving him all over the offensive side of the ball.

Ultimately, the choice of where to continue his career was Denson's.

"Honestly, it was my decision," he continued. "Just seeing what I was good at and honestly, I was pretty good at receiver, I think. But it was ultimately my decision on what I wanted to do and what I wanted my future to look like."

Looking ahead, Denson doesn't see himself returning to quarterback full-time and will likely remain at a skill position, as he feels he's at his best with the ball in his hands.

It's a sentiment Clemson fans have heard before from Adam Randall, who moved from wide receiver to running back ahead of the 2025 season. The transition proved to be the best decision of his career, as he topped 1,000 scrimmage yards as a senior and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"It'll definitely, I think so, be a skill position. I think just knowing what I'm good at, which is ultimately just having the ball in my hands. I think that's what makes me special," Denson finished. "You can really put me in a lot of different places and make it work. But I think that's, like I said, it's up to me on kind of what I want to do."

Denson will likely be deployed similarly to last week in Clemson's regular-season finale against the rival South Carolina Gamecocks. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.