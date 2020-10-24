How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Syracuse

Saturday will represent just the ninth meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the eighth in regular-season play.

The Orange won the first meeting at the 1996 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville following the 1995 season by a 41-0 score. Clemson was ranked 23rd entering the game and was coming off a five-game winning streak to close the season.

Syracuse was unranked going into the game, but jumped to 17th in the final USA Today poll with the win quarterbacked by Donovan McNabb. Clemson has won six of seven meetings since Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013.

The Tigers had won four in a row by at least double digits before Syracuse ended the streak with a 27-24 Friday night win over the Tigers at Syracuse in 2017. Saturday's game will be the ninth consecutive game against Syracuse — every game in the series — in which Clemson has been ranked in the top 25.

TELEVISION: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris)

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 137, XM 193, Internet 955

CLEMSON/SYRACUSE SERIES HISTORY

OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 6-2

HOME: Clemson leads series, 3-0

ROAD: Clemson leads series, 3-1

NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 0-1

LAST MEETING: Sept. 14, 2019 (41-6, W)

STREAK: Clemson, Won 2

Storylines:

Syracuse at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For On Saturday

What They Are Saying: 'Everyone is Chasing Clemson, Even Alabama

Clemson Defense Built on Consistency, Hard Work

Turnovers Helping Clemson Dominate Opponents

2017 Loss Still Fuels Clemson's Powell

Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence: Two Peas in a Pod

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Admires Peyton Manning

Greg McElroy: Lawrence Is Going to Take Home Heisman

Clemson's Tony Elliott Says QB Trevor Lawrence Makes Everyone Better