SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Syracuse

Zach Lentz

Saturday will represent just the ninth meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the eighth in regular-season play. 

The Orange won the first meeting at the 1996 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville following the 1995 season by a 41-0 score. Clemson was ranked 23rd entering the game and was coming off a five-game winning streak to close the season. 

Syracuse was unranked going into the game, but jumped to 17th in the final USA Today poll with the win quarterbacked by Donovan McNabb. Clemson has won six of seven meetings since Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013. 

The Tigers had won four in a row by at least double digits before Syracuse ended the streak with a 27-24 Friday night win over the Tigers at Syracuse in 2017. Saturday's game will be the ninth consecutive game against Syracuse — every game in the series — in which Clemson has been ranked in the top 25. 

TELEVISION: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris)
RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 137, XM 193, Internet 955

CLEMSON/SYRACUSE SERIES HISTORY
OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 6-2
HOME: Clemson leads series, 3-0
ROAD: Clemson leads series, 3-1
NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 0-1
LAST MEETING: Sept. 14, 2019 (41-6, W)
STREAK: Clemson, Won 2

Storylines:

Syracuse at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For On Saturday

What They Are Saying: 'Everyone is Chasing Clemson, Even Alabama

Clemson Defense Built on Consistency, Hard Work

Turnovers Helping Clemson Dominate Opponents

2017 Loss Still Fuels Clemson's Powell

Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence: Two Peas in a Pod

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Admires Peyton Manning

Greg McElroy: Lawrence Is Going to Take Home Heisman

Clemson's Tony Elliott Says QB Trevor Lawrence Makes Everyone Better

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Davis Allen's Selflessness Paying Dividends for Clemson Offense

Clemson tight end Davis Allen opens up about impact on offense this season and learning from his unit's veterans

Christopher Hall

Syracuse at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For On Saturday

The top-ranked Tigers are set to host Syracuse on Saturday at noon, and All Clemson takes a look at five things to keep an eye on when the Orange visit Death Valley.

JP-Priester

Highly Touted 2022 QB Prospect Will Be On Hand This Weekend in Clemson

2022 quarterback prospect and SI All-American candidate Cade Klubnik will be on hand this weekend when the Clemson Tigers host Syracuse in Death Valley

JP-Priester

Clemson vs. Alabama: Diving Into Potential Showdown

Yes, No. 1 Clemson plays Syracuse this week, but with being favored by 46 points, why not look at what a potential matchup down the road looks like with No. 2 Alabama.

Brad Senkiw

Preview and Predictions: All Clemson Show

Clemson returns home to Death Valley this week for its third of four scheduled home games in the month of October, as the top-ranked Tigers are set to face the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 24. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Zach Lentz

E.J. Williams Confident in His Ability to Make Impact On Field

Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams is one of a number of talented underclassmen wideouts on the Tigers roster already making an impact on the field.

JP-Priester

ESPN Analyst Questions Why Dabo Swinney Would 'Chase' NFL Job

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently appeared on ESPN Radio to discuss Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and a possible move to the NFL

JP-Priester

Jets Darnold Not Focused On Clemson Quarterback

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was asked about the team's position at the top of the NFL Draft, and the possibility of taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Boland

Clemson Feels Like Home for Freshman Linebacker Trenton Simpson

Clemson freshman linebacker Trenton Simpson continues to show flashes of great potential as a true freshman for defensive coordinator Brent Venables

Christopher Hall

What They Are Saying: 'Everyone is Chasing Clemson, Even Alabama

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers says the Orange are like any other program in the country including Alabama in that they're all trying to keep pace with Clemson

Christopher Hall