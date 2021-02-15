Monday Morning Reset: Next Stop for Trevor Lawrence: Jacksonville

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the main story coming out of Tiger Town last week, but he wasn't the only one as basketball, softball and baseball are heating up.

Trevor Lawrence might as well go ahead and start scouring the housing market in Jacksonville, Fla. Well, at least after his surgery.

The former Clemson quarterback will go under the knife Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, so he'll have some time on his hands to figure out his next step in life.

Meanwhile, the next decision for the Jacksonville Jaguars is easy: draft Lawrence No. 1 overall in April. There appears to be nothing to prevent that from occurring, especially after new head coach Urban Meyer was on hand at Lawrence's Pro Day exhibition last Friday. Dabo Swinney was there as well, gushing over his former QB's performance and upside.

That was the main story coming out of Tiger Town last week, but it wasn't the only one. Brad Brownell and the Clemson men's basketball team kept the bank open late on a Friday night to knock off Georgia Tech for the Tigers' third consecutive victory.

The football team said goodbye to Mike Jones Jr. and LeAnthony Williams, who both entered the transfer portal. Jones announced his intent to play for LSU next year.

In case you missed it, there were some other stand-out stories from Clemson SI this past week:

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on this week:

1. Clemson baseball begins: It's been a long stretch since last season was called off in the middle of March, but Monte Lee's squad finally returns to the diamond with a solid looking bunch that was picked to finish fourth in ACC Atlantic. With Kier Meredith, Davis Sharpe and freshman Caden Grice leading the way, there's a good chance the Tigers will rise above those expectations. They take on Cincinnati at 4 p.m. Friday in the first series of 2021.

2. Tigers hit the road: Clemson has just one true road win all season, but it can change that with games at Notre Dame and Pittsburgh this week. The Tigers are living inside the NCAA tournament bubble right now, and at least a split this week would keep that in place. A win over the Irish on Wednesday would actually be a Quad 1 victory and greatly enhance Clemson's resume.

3. Softball home opener: The Tigers kicked off the season in Florida last week, starting 2-0 before a pair of games were canceled due to inclement weather. Thursday will mark the first time they've played at the newly-named McWhorter Stadium on campus, and fans will be allowed to see a squad that caught Tiger Nation's attention with a great run in their inaugural season last year.

4. Get ready for spring: The weather might say differently, but spring is right around the corner for the 2021 Clemson football program. Less than two weeks from now they'll be back on the field, preparing for another College Football Playoff run, and Clemson SI will get you ready beginning this week with spring previews and players to watch.

5. Tigers in the NFL: Deshaun Watson watch continues as the standoff between the former Clemson QB and Houston Texans are showing no sign of letting up. Will the organization change its stance and take real trade offers? Also, it's NFL mock draft season, and while it's clear above where Lawrence is headed, other former Clemson players are all over the place.