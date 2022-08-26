Projecting Clemson's Freshmen Outlook for Week 1 against Georgia Tech

Freshmen football players are like Christmas toys left under the tree by Santa Claus.

They're the shiny, brand-new ones you've never seen before, so you can't wait to unwrap and get started. Sometimes, there are freshmen who enter college ready to compete. For others, it takes time for newcomers.

At Clemson, there are several pieces to the 2022 recruiting class to watch for this season. Heading into the Labor Day season opener against Georgia Tech, Clemson can only take 80 players on the road trip.

Based on what the coaches said or inferred during this month's fall camp and the Tigers' projected offensive and defensive depth charts, here's a look at where the 2022 true freshmen stand and who has a chance to impact the team in Week 1:

Quarterbacks

The only true freshman signal-caller on scholarship, Cade Klubnik has already secured the No. 2 quarterback spot on the depth chart behind DJ Uiagalelei. That means he'll suit up for the GT game, and Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said last week "there's no doubt" that Klubnik's "going to play." Even though it was too early to put together a game plan for the Yellow Jackets when Streeter said that, it's expected the freshman will see action in Week 1. Dabo Swinney doesn't like having an inexperienced backup QB, and Klubnik, one of the top players in the 2022 class, has already proven to the coaches that he's a weapon in the run game.

Running backs

Clemson brought one new rusher into this class with the addition of Keith Adams Jr., but with Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah and Domonique Thomas as the clear first-four backs, it's unlikely that Adams, who didn't arrive at Clemson until the summer, has a role this early in the season.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

There's a great chance that slot receiver Antonio Williams sees significant playing time even in Week 1. He's impressed his coaches, and with fall camp injuries to E.J. Williams and Beaux Collins, the newcomer has gotten enough reps to potentially make an immediate impact. Adam Randall is still recovering from his spring ACL injury and hasn't been cleared to play, so don't expect to see the 6-foot-3, 235-pound playmaker on the field until at least later in September. Cole Turner has caught Swinney's attention in the preseason, but the head coach wants to redshirt the brother of former safety Nolan Turner and get him ready for next year. Josh Sapp has been a welcomed, athletic addition to the tight end room, but Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool, Sage Ennis and Luke Price are likely still ahead of the freshman.

Offensive line

There's a really good chance, according to Streeter, that Blake Miller starts at right tackle against the Yellow Jackets. He'd be the fourth Clemson true freshman to start a season opener since the NCAA instituted permanent freshman eligibility in 1972 and the first tackle to do so since Mitch Hyatt in 2015. He's had a stellar month on the practice field. Collin Sadler is still working on finding his spot on the depth chart and battling more experienced players. If he did make the trip it would be in a reserve role.

Defensive line

Clemson is super deep and talented enough up front that there likely won't be a need for any freshmen help. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said DT Caden Story has shown some flashes but there are eight other tackles fighting for playing time. DE Jaheim Lawson is stuck in a similar role, but he's also got to develop physically for a year or so.

Linebackers

Wade Woodaz is the only freshman to crack the two-deep at this highly-skilled position group. The 6-3, 215-pounder is working at the SAM spot behind starter Barrett Carter. That's a hybrid role that is also filled by a safety or nickel corner, depending on the scheme, but Woodaz has made great strides in a hurry. It doesn't sound like Kobe McCloud and TJ Dudley are ready to get into a crowded rotation quite yet but stay tuned.

Cornerbacks

At a position that needs depth, Goodwin thinks he's got a couple of guys in Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride who could see early playing time. Whether or not that's in Week 1 is still up in the air, but it sounds like Pride, who flashed in the spring game while Lukus was out, has the best chance to see the field first. Meanwhile, Myles Oliver is taking a redshirt to get a past injury healed up in 2022.

Safety

It sounds like it's going to be hard to keep the talented Sherrod Covil off the field. Goodwin said the freshman has earned the right to be in the rotation to get live game reps. Covil is likely heading to Atlanta to fill a two-deep role. Kylon Griffin didn't arrive until the summer, and while Goodwin is pleased with the physicality, he said Griffin is still getting up to speed and learning the defensive system.

