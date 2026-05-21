Recently Offered Cornerback Swaps Tennessee Official Visit for Clemson

The Clemson Tigers have been on a recruiting spree this past week, and it’s not stopping now, with only more targets being influenced by the commitments of safety Jarrell Chandler, running back Gary Walker and wide receiver Jamarin Simmons.

On Wednesday afternoon, cornerback Nash Johnson III announced on X (Formerly Twitter) that he had scrapped his official visit scheduled with Tennessee to make it up to Clemson for an official visit on June 12-14. The decision doesn’t come as all too much of a surprise, though, as Johnson previously mentioned that he would return to Tigertown for a visit.

Johnson is scheduled to make his decision on July 1, with his options including: Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The Powder Springs, Georgia, native is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 530 overall player, the No. 55 player at his position and the No. 57 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is one of the newest targets for Clemson, earning his respective offer at the beginning of this month following an unofficial visit hosted by cornerbacks coach and associate head coach Mike Reed.

The new addition to the recruiting board has garnered plenty of attention, as Johnson is a former Alabama commit who decommitted from the program in early April, citing that he had made his decision too early.

As it stands, Auburn is the clear front-runner in his recruitment, as the program was one of his first FBS offers and has consistently made him a priority in its 2027 class, even while he was still committed to the Crimson Tide. Throughout the spring, the Tigers hosted him for four unofficial visits, the most recent being this past Saturday for the program's Big Cat Weekend. He’s also received three expert predictions to land at the school, with AuburnUndercover’s Christian Clemente entering his in late March, as well as On3’s Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong logging their respective predictions this past Monday.

Something of note, though, is that recent four-star Clemson commit, Gary Walker, did play alongside Johnson at Creekside High School as a sophomore, although Walker sat out that season with a torn ACL.

Heading into his official visits, Clemson appears to be the only other program, aside from Auburn, with momentum, but that could change very quickly, as things do in the recruiting game. His schedule, in order, is Auburn (May 29-31), Miami (June 5-7), Clemson (June 12-14) and Ole Miss (June 19-21).