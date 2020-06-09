Under the NCAA's proposed rule change for name, image and likeness, student-athletes will have the opportunity to be compensated through third-party endorsements, social media influence and personal appearances.

In an interview with Pete Thamel and Yahoo Sports Zach Soskin, an athlete ambassador with Voltage Management, said a player like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be very valuable.

"I think you're talking a minimum half million, closer to a million dollars," Soskin said. "That's conservative."

Soskin said it is unlikely to see top college athletes in national deals. He envisions players like Lawrence making the most money at trading card shows and autograph and memorabilia deals.

On social media, Lawrence has nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and 81,000 Twitter followers. In that same interview, Blake Lawrence, CEO of Opendorse, said the Clemson QB could make another half-million in endorsements.

Lawrence said the Clemson QB could be compensated as much as $16,000 for an Instagram post and $1,100 per Twitter post. He estimated 12 interested local businesses and 50 total posts.

"The fair market value is going to be tied back to the audience size and engagement on content you do publish," said Lawrence, whose company works in the college space with schools that include Clemson. "Student-athletes today are coming into college with significant followings."

Recently, the Power 5 commissioners asked Congress to implement a new policy on NIL ahead of the NCAA's decision.

The official rule changes are expected to be formulated by Oct. 31, 2020, and there would be a vote no later than Jan. 31, 2021.