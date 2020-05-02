AllClemson
Which Sophomore Will Make the Biggest Leap in 2020?

Christopher Hall

Playing behind one of the program’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions can make for a tough freshman campaign for anyone. 

But with Tee Higgins now working for a first-team role with the Cincinnati Bengals, the door is now wide-open for a head-turning year two for Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound target could be next in the line of rich wide receiver talent in Clemson. The Folson, Calif., native will look to claim that first-team spot this season and join the ranks of Tiger greats Deandre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, Hunter Refrow and Higgins.

During an abbreviated spring practice session due to the outbreak of Covid-19, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about some of his second-year receivers and their development heading into their sophomore seasons.

"He made big plays all year and physically he's pretty special. Now mentally, he's really caught up and technically, fundamentally, he's made a huge step. So pleased with him,” Swinney said of Ngata 

Make no mistake, Ngata made plays last season as a true freshman. Of his 17 catches, three went for touchdowns. Additionally, he posted a 23.3 average on 14 kickoff returns in 2019. However, Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will need significantly more this season. 

With the return of Braden Galloway and the threat he'll bring as not only a blocker but as a target downfield, the more aerial weapons for Trevor Lawrence, the more dangerous this offense can become — especially once the Tigers secure the holes in the offensive line left following the departures of Tremayne Anchrum, John Simpson, Sean Pollard and Gage Cervenka. 

With would seem to be a natural promotion into a starting role this fall, 2020 could be Ngata’s breakout season. Fans would love to see him post numbers like fellow wideout Justyn Ross had in his freshman season. Ross had a team-best 1,000 yards on 46 catches in 2018 while tallying nine touchdowns. 

Speaking of Ross, there is still several other incredibly talented targets on the roster all of which looking to make up for some of the production Higgins leaves behind. In addition to Ngata and Ross, veteran Amari Rodgers helps lead a talented group including Frank Ladson, Jr., Cornell Powell and Brannon Spector.

Luckily for Ngata, similar in size to Higgins. That gives Lawrence another potential advantage when the Tigers attempt to stretch the field.

With one year under his belt, Ngata should be better equipped this season. So far, he has appeared to make those necessary adjustments to become the contributor everyone would like for him to be. Keep an eye out for No. 10 this fall. 

