Will Clemson Football Produce Any NFL Draft Worthy Players This Upcoming Season?
The Clemson Tigers are early on in the process in terms of team building for the 2025 season.
How things are going to shape up is still a long way away from being figured out, but given the fact that Clemson has a few players who are hopeful to get drafted coming up here in April, now seems like a good time to take a look at who could be in the same position a year from now.
While its far from the most NFL talent-rich set of Tigers prospects in this year's class and only a few players likely to be selected, there's a solid chance next year will be significantly more fruitful.
Starting with the obvious elephant in the room, rising senior quarterback Cade Klubnik has a chance to make a meteoric rise if he has another productive season and takes a leap. The signal caller likely would have been drafted in this year's class had he entered, but he could help himself even further this season.
Klubnik doesn't just have a chance to be drafted next year, he has a chance to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board.
His top target could wind up being a highly drafted weapon as well in rising junior wide receiver Antonio Williams. Coming off a 900 yard and 11 touchdown season, Williams is one of the best returning wide receivers in the entire sport.
He's not the only rising junior who could decide to leave school early and wind up going highly in the draft however.
Clemson has two returning superstars along the defensive line in edge rusher T.J. Parker and defensive tackle Peter Woods who both could end up being first round selections.
Woods was one of the top recruits in the entire country two years ago and after tranfer rumors ran rampant this offseason, he's back for his junior season with a vengeance. Having shown the versatility to play both on the inside and the outside, he could be the exact kind of chess piece that is coveted so highly at the next level.
Parker on the other hand has proven to be an absolute game wrecker, racking up 11 sacks this past season along with a ridiculous six forced fumbles.
Junior year is shaping up to be the biggest year for these two monsters and them having another big season will not just mean great things for the Tigers defense, but great things for their draft status as well.
Having all four players become first round selections is not out of the question by any means, though they will have to prove it on the field this season.
It won't be long before fans get to break down how each helped or hurt their draft status on a fall Saturday in Death Valley.