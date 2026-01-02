Former Ole Miss Starting QB Austin Simmons Makes Transfer Portal Decision
As Ole Miss continues its march through the College Football Playoff, the tranfer portal is already becoming a somewhat sticky subject.
Lane Kiffin’s decision to jump to LSU before the Rebels’ playoff run caused an obvious shake-up in the Ole Miss coaching staff, with several of Kiffin’s assistants following him to the Tigers. Some of those assistants have been granted permission to keep coaching Ole Miss through their postseason run, but with the portal officially opening on Friday, the presence of coaches from one staff at another facility as athletes are making decisions about their futures is only going to become more untenable.
But while it might be a difficult situation overall when it comes to Rebels in the portal, quarterback Austin Simmons appears to be keeping things simple. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Simmons is entering the portal with a no contact tag, meaning he is requesting that teams do not reach out to him. The no contact tag suggests that he already has some preferred destinations in mind, with Thamel reporting that Missouri is the favorite to land his services. Simmons will be staying with the Rebels through their playoff run.
Simmons began the year as the Rebels starter, but was sidelined due to injury. When he was healthy enough to take the job back, Trinidad Chambliss had already established himself as the best option for the team moving forward. Now, Simmons will stick around in support of Chambliss through the finish line with the Rebels, before heading off to start his next chapter.