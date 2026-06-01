Clemson’s big recruiting weekend for official visits is finally here, and with that usually comes a fair amount of commitments. Even before the weekend, four-star offensive lineman Elijah Morrison locked in his pledge to the Tigers just before coming to Tigertown.

Now, another recruit has made the same decision on his first day of being on campus. On Monday afternoon, athlete Luke Starcevic announced his commitment to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Kansas State and Notre Dame. He’s the third offensive lineman in the class, joining both four-star interior offensive linemen Carter Jones — who committed last Monday — and Morrison.

Starcevic is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 156 overall player, the No. 7 player at his position and the No. 2 recruit in the state of North Dakota, according to the 247Sports Rankings.

COMMITTED!!



After lots of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family I’m blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University! Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along the way and I look forward to the years ahead! 🐅 🟠🟣 #AGTG #Home pic.twitter.com/wH8Zmquvkt — Luke Starcevic (@lukestarcevic8) June 1, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound two-way player first broke into the recruiting scene following a sophomore campaign that saw him finish with 61 tackles, 26.5 for a loss and 11 sacks. Over the next few months, he began stacking offers from Power Four schools, including Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma and more.

He took a handful of visits throughout the summer and fall of 2024 and into the spring of 2025, but one school always stood out: Kansas State. The Wildcats, who recruited him as an edge rusher, hosted him for unofficial visits nearly every six months after first bringing him in June 2024, and while there was a gap from spring 2025 to spring 2026, they secured an official visit in April and appeared to be the front-runner.

A week later, however, Clemson brought in Starcevic, who was joined by his father, for an unofficial visit that ultimately led to him leaving campus with an offer. And the reason he even got onto campus in the first place is due to the help of offensive line coach Matt Luke and offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who each traveled up to Kindred, North Dakota, to visit Starcevic in April.

Following the visit, Starcevic expressed optimism about the program, telling On3's Steve Wiltfong, “they’re definitely making things interesting,” regarding his recruitment, citing the program’s history, culture and his relationship with the staff.

Initially, the four-star talent wasn’t supposed to return to campus for an official visit to Clemson, but the first visit went so well that he wanted his mom also to see what it’s like in Tigertown before making his final decision.

In retrospect, it’s not all too shocking that Starcevic did ultimately choose the Tigers, as he had been heavily trending towards the program leading up to this weekend, earning expert predictions from On3’s Wiltfong and Greg Smith on Tuesday afternoon, which Clemson247’s Austin Hannon followed suit on Friday morning.

Heading into Clemson, Luke and Morris have a plan for Starcevic: start his career at tight end before filling out his frame to become an offensive tackle for years to come, similar to former Tiger Eric Mac Lain.

With Starcevic now in the fold, there are only two other offensive linemen on the board for Clemson: four-star Nate Carson, who included the Tigers in his top five and was on campus this weekend, as well as four-star JJ Brown, who included the program in his top six and was on campus this weekend.

Carson will commit on July 3 and is currently trending toward South Carolina, while Brown will commit on June 23 and is heavily favored to end up at Georgia.