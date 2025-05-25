Clemson Softball Rally Falls Short in NCAA Super Regional Loss to Texas
The Clemson Tigers softball team fell short of their dream of reaching the Women’s College World Series on Saturday night.
The Tigers (48-14) fell to the Texas Longhorns (51-11), 6-5, even though Clemson rallied with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to one run.
Clemson had a historic season, as the Tigers won their first ACC Tournament crown and their first NCAA super regional game, which came in the first game of their series with Texas.
By winning the final two games, the Longhorns will play in the WCWS, which starts next week in Oklahoma City.
How Clemson’s Softball Season Ended
Down 6-3 in the top of the seventh, the Tigers started a rally as Alex Brown reached on a throwing error. After Maddie Moore grounded out, Julia Knowler hit a home run to center field to cut the Texas lead to one run.
Macey Cintron drew a walk to put the tying run on base. But Aby Vieira grounded out and Marian Collins followed with a groundout to end the game.
Texas led most of the contest, scoring three runs in the second inning and pushing the lead to 5-1 after three innings. In the second inning, a Leighann Goode double scored two runs for Texas, while a Ashton Maloney single scored Goode.
Before Texas scored two more runs in the third, Clemson broke the ice with a run after Moore scored on a Cintron single.
The Tigers scored two more runs in the fourth inning to cut the Longhorn lead to 5-3. Kennedy Ariail scored after pinch-running for Collins, who singled. Moore singled home Taylor Pipkins, who walked earlier in the inning.
The Longhorns scored what turned out to be the run that provide the margin of victory in the fourth inning after Maloney scored on a Kayden Henry groundout.
Knowler was the only Tiger with at least two hits. She went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, and her home run was her 15th on the season. She also had a double.
Cintron started in the circle, but she only lasted 1.1 innings, as she allowed three hits and two earned runs. She was relieved by Reese Basinger, who pitched an inning and gave up three hits and three runs. Brooke McCubbin worked the rest of the game, as she gave up three hits and one run in 3.2 innings.
Goode had three hits for Texas while Maloney had two.
NCAA Super Regional
Clemson vs. Texas
Best-of-three
Game 1: Clemson 7, Texas 4
Game 2: Texas 7, Clemson 5 (10 innings)
Game 3: Texas 6, Clemson 5 (Texas advances to WCWS)