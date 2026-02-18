Colorado Extends Impressive Streak in Arizona Win as NCAA Tournament Nears

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team picked up another road win in their 78-70 victory over the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Tuesday night. This was the fourth straight road conference game the Buffs have won and the first time the program has achieved this feat in 13 seasons.

Forward Anaelle Dutat led the way for Colorado over the Wildcats, scoring a team-high 20 points on 7/11 shooting and grabbing six rebounds. Buffaloes forward Tabitha Betson added 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists of her own.

Buffaloes Pick Up Another Road Win

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado head coach JR Payne speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

The 78-70 win over Arizona was the fourth consecutive conference road win for the Buffaloes. The other three were on the road over the Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, and Kansas State Wildcats. They have one more road game this season with the chance to extend this streak to five when they face the BYU Cougars on Feb 28.

Colorado is positioning themselves to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, a place they haven’t been since the 2023-24 season. They were on the wrong side of bubble in 2024-25 and had to settle for a WBIT appearance.

Colorado on NCAA Tournament Bubble

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Kindyll Wetta (15) high fives forward Jade Masogayo (14) after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

In 2025-26 so far, Colorado has a record of 19-8 overall with a mark of 10-5 in Big 12 conference play. They are currently tied for fifth in the Big 12 with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Heading into Tuesday night’s contest against the Wildcats, Colorado found themselves among the “last four in” teams for the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN Charlie Creme’s bracketology. This would have them playing in a play-in game for a No. 12 seed with the Clemson Tigers out of the ACC. The win over a struggling Arizona team will prevent Colorado from dropping out for now.

Next up for the Buffaloes is a home game against the No. 20 Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 21. It’s a massive opportunity in front of the home fans for Colorado bump up a few spots with a ranked win. The Lady Raiders have a record of 23-4 overall and are 10-4 in Big 12 play. They are in 4th place in the conference.

Buffaloes’ Defense Leading the Way

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Coloradoís Jade Masogayo speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Colorado has been led in scoring this season by the trio of guard Desiree Wooten, forward Jade Masogayo, and guard Zyanna Walker. Wooten has averaged 12.6 points per game this season, Masogayo has averaged 12.5, and Walker has added another 10.8.

Scoring has not been the Buffaloes strong suit as their 69.0 points per game ranks tied for 11th in the Big 12 with Kansas State. Furthermore, Colorado’s team three-point shooting has been disappointing with a Big 12 worst 26.3 percent from deep.

How has Colorado managed to find themselves as a team currently in the projected NCAA Tournament field in mid-February with these scoring struggles? That would be because of their defense.

Colorado’s defense has allowed an average of 60.5 points per game, which is sixth in the Big 12. The Buffs average the fourth most steals per game in the Big 12 with 8.6 and the third most blocks with 3.5.