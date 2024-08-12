Deion Sanders torched by Denver reporter for media treatment in NSWF rant
It's been over a week since a major report with allegations of guns and violence in Boulder was published. Since that time, Deion Sanders unloaded on media members at Friday's press conference for different reasons. Some of which are still unclear without a bit more context.
People have wondered how the report was written by a guy far removed from the day-to-day happenings of Sanders and the Buffs could be so connected? The answer is very simple. According to Altitude's Vic Lombardi, most of the media are pedestrian.
"The problem with covering Prime is... Most of the media that covers Prime... and I'm not trying to offend anybody here. And if I do, I don't give a S***. Most of the media that covers Prime kisses his ass," Lombardi said on a podcast Sunday. He went on to say the only people Sanders allows to cover are those who caters to his needs.
Lombardi also talked about the report and how it came to be. If you wonder why a local reporter in Boulder failed to snag the story of what's happening, you're not paying attention. Nobody asks Coach Prime real questions. He wasn't even asked about the report by anyone in attendance at Friday's presser. But think about it on a deeper level.
Could it be because they're on his payroll? If you watched Coach Prime on Amazon Video, you'll notice a group of media members throughout the episodes. The same ones "trusted" to bring you the story are telling you how good he was in his own documentary. It's almost like a paid advertisement, except it has been going since last year.
DNVR's Jake Schwanitz was shouting from the mountain tops about the report and seemed to upset he didn't make it on ESPN. It brings into question what position he's trying to be in. There isn't any journalistic integrity. What Schwanitz has perfected is hosting a frat radio show at the bar. His cover photo is him posing with Coach Prime... Really? We all have moments of being a fanboy. That's great, but go host the tailgate and buy a ticket. Not to mention, the "business arrangement" DNVR has might get golden whistle sideline passes for them.
Denver broadcaster calls out Deion Sanders and Colorado over lack of access
They're not the only ones that provides coverage with his homer shades on. But all of them have created content off of emotions with nothing factual being presented. Adam Munsterteiger and Brian Howell used to be credible sources. It's sad how they've gotten caught up in the "Prime Effect" and have strayed away from being objective. They both have podcasts with individuals in Coach Prime's inner circle.
Sports Illustrated broke the news of Shilo Sanders being injured back in May, which has received push back from Howell, who reported that Sanders was healthy and said the report was unconfirmed. We vetted the story and continue to stand by what was reported. Sanders appeared on the field in a yellow non-contact jersey to open fall camp.
This is a fraction of the media entrusted to cover Deion Sanders and you believe they're the ones who will break news? Its seems that no one wants to investigate or look into the issues and report them. If this was any other college football coach in America, it wouldn't be overlooked. Who ever gets that message should understand what's going on here.
Where does Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler stand with all this? You don't like what he has to say, why is that? Because the truth can hurt sometimes? To be clear, I don't agree with everything Keeler writes, but that's his job. CBS Denver's Eric Christensen deserves respect and an apology from Sanders. If we're being real here, Christensen helped build the character in CU's press box. These folks are only trying to do their job. My question to those on payroll is when Prime leaves after the season, what's left? Because it's not your ethics as a journalist.
We’re in a different stage for Sanders and the program. It’s the results part now. Coach Prime has to demonstrate to people what he can do beyond the hype of it all. The honeymoon phase is over.