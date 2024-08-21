Former Colorado player caught up in altercation with United Airlines staff at LAX
Matt McChesney became the latest former NFL player to take aim at United Airlines. The former Colorado standout detailed a series of altercations during a layover at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.
According to McChesney, this all started with his flight to LAX being delayed by 90 minutes due to a malfunction, which forced him to rush to his connecting flight. McChesney and his son weren't permitted to board the flight to Hawaii and were rerouted to another flight via United's partner, Hawaiian Airlines, at a gate "four miles" away from the original.
When McChesney arrived at the gate, he says that's when the altercation took a turn.
"We get there for the (gate agent) to literally turn her back on us and slam the door on our face," McChesney said in a video posted to X (Formerly Twitter). "And then the other F****** B***** at the counter took her cell phone out and started recording me because I asked them, "Hey, what's going on here? Why aren't you guys helping us?"
McChesney says the gate agent threatened to call the cops on him. He responded by saying, "F*** you, B****. Call the cops." He paused before channeling rapper Eminem and said, "I would kill you and that loud ass barking dog." McChesney added he eventually made his way to his final destination, but claims United lost his luggage in the process.
United Airlines provided a statement to SI saying, "We have been in contact with the customer and reunited him with his bags eariler today." However, they refused to comment about the situation at this time.
McChesney's altercation comes a month after Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was detained and escorted off a United flight for a mishap with the crew on July 13. The Denver Broncos legendary running back was initially put on the "No-Fly list," but was later removed after an internal investigation found there was no wrongdoing by Davis.
As owner of Six Zero Academy, McChesney has worked with several notable NFL offensive lineman at his training facility in Denver. The Colorado alum has stayed involved with the program as a guest speaker this preseason, along with conducting a sit down interview with Deion Sanders for his podcast.
The All-Colorado prospect from Niwot played at CU in the early 2000s under Gary Barnett. McChesney had a six-year career in the NFL after going undrafted in 2005. He announced his retirement from the league following a freak golfing accident in April 2010.