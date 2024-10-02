FOX Sports commentator says Deion Sanders "haters" are living worst nightmare
Joel Klatt is raising his expectations for Colorado's ceiling after Saturday's win over UCF.
The FOX Sports commentator went on the record this week and believes Coach Prime's team could be a threat going forward. He also sees the Buffs fourth victory as something deeper with momentum being built.
"Every hater... that is their worst nightmare," Klatt said on his podcast. "For Deion Sanders to actually put a product on the field that is not just flash, but legitimate."
Colorado's game against UCF demonstrated a version of the team that fans had not seen before, marking a significant and unexpected improvement that has the potential to alter the landscape of the Big 12 conference. This shift, particularly on defense, was noticeable and could have major implications moving forward.
What made the defensive performance particularly impressive, with their front line excelling and the edge players exhibiting strong effort. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston deserves much of the credit for this turnaround, as his adjustments have created a more cohesive and effective unit.
One of the major changes observed in Colorado's recent performance was the shift in offensive personnel. Early in the season, the Buffaloes relied heavily on 10 personnel, which is a formation that features four wide receivers and one running back. While this alignment maximized the usage of Colorado’s talented receiving corps, it posed challenges for the offense. The lack of a tight end or H-back made it difficult for the offense to control the defensive front and create misdirection in the backfield, resulting in predictable plays and limited protection for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Nebraska, for instance, capitalized on this formation by overwhelming Colorado's offensive line, applying relentless pressure on Sanders.
The key to Colorado's offensive transformation against UCF was their shift to 11 personnel, a formation that includes one tight end, one running back, and three wide receivers. This adjustment allowed Colorado to create more diversity in their run game and add complexity to their offense. By using an H-back or tight end, Colorado was able to widen the offensive formation, which in turn helped control the edge and protect Sanders from immediate pressure. Additionally, this personnel change provided the opportunity to utilize gap schemes and counters, allowing the Buffaloes to implement a more varied and effective running attack. The offensive line, no longer isolated without the help of a tight end, had better protection schemes, giving Sanders more time in the pocket to make plays.
The impact of this change was evident as Colorado ran the ball with greater success against UCF than in previous games. The use of a tight end not only improved their running game but also boosted pass protection. The tight end played a crucial role in check protection, meaning that he stayed in to block before releasing on his route. This extra blocker gave Sanders a critical additional half-beat in the pocket, allowing him to find open receivers downfield. With this newfound time and space, Sanders was able to connect with his receivers more efficiently, highlighting the skill of Colorado’s wide receivers and showcasing the full potential of the Buffaloes’ offense.
While the Buffaloes have leaned heavily on their wide receivers throughout the season, the addition of blockers has proven to be the key to unlocking a more balanced and dangerous offense. If Colorado continues to utilize extra personnel and build upon this strategy, they will undoubtedly become a force in the final seven games, posing significant challenges for opposing defenses.
This was a turning point for Colorado, as it showcased a complete team performance on both sides of the ball. The surprise improvement of the defense, combined with the offensive adjustments, has put the Buffaloes in a position to make a serious impact in the Big 12 and perhaps in the national scene as a whole. If they maintain this approach, they could be one of the most difficult teams to beat moving forward.