FOX Sports analyst slams Deion Sanders over Travis Hunter's injury
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes fought valiantly against the No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats, but ultimately fell short with a narrow 31-28 loss. The game was a hard-fought battle, but one of the biggest stories to emerge from the matchup was the injury to star player Travis Hunter. The talented athlete, who has gained attention for his versatility, left the game with an apparent shoulder injury. As of now, his status remains uncertain, and there are growing concerns about his ability to return to the field soon.
However, the injury has sparked debate in the sports world, particularly with one commentator weighing in with a controversial opinion. FOX Sports host Jason Whitlock recently voiced his belief that Coach Sanders bears responsibility for Hunter's injury. According to Whitlock, Sanders' decision to play Hunter on both sides of the ball is the primary reason the young athlete got hurt.
"Deion Sanders is the reason Travis Hunter got hurt," Whitlock claimed. "Because Deion Sanders thinks that he has reinvented football and that he is the greatest coach that’s ever hit college football."
Whitlock's criticism didn’t stop there. He went on to question the wisdom of playing Hunter for nearly every snap on both offense and defense, suggesting that Sanders' confidence in his own coaching style is driving this risky approach. "You know what... I can take a 19-20 and 21-year-old kid with amazing talent, and I can play him both ways and play him virtually every snap for an entire season because I am Deion Sanders and I said so," Whitlock added.
While Sanders has often been asked to draw comparisons between himself and Hunter, he has made it clear that he sees Hunter as a unique talent with his own path to follow. During a recent press conference, Sanders deflected questions about comparing himself to Hunter, saying, "It’s not me against Travis. I had my turn, man. I’m not a doorknob anymore. You can’t just turn me on and off like a light switch anymore. I don’t do that. Travis is everything. He is 'it.' It’s his turn now."
As the Buffaloes prepare for their next game against Arizona, set for Saturday afternoon, all eyes are on Hunter's health and Sanders’ coaching decisions moving forward.