Deion Sanders Sends Warning To Colorado Buffaloes Players Who Ignore Practice Etiquette

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders sent a stern message to his players during a fall camp meeting, warning that there will be a serious consequence if they maliciously injure a teammate in practice. Staying healthy will again be key for the Buffs this season.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Staying healthy is an important aspect of fall camp, and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to reduce injuries.

Prior to the Buffs' first practice with pads on Friday, "Coach Prime" warned his team that anyone who maliciously injures another player will be suspended from practice until their teammate recovers. Fall camp can certainly become chippy once pads come on, but Sanders made clear that dirty play won't be tolerated.

"The pads come on today. Let's just make sure we take care of each other and don't try to injure your teammate," Sanders said in a team meeting via Well Off Media. "If you do something stupid, I'm gonna tell you right now, like hit somebody when you're not supposed to and he's hurt, you're hurt too. What that means is you're not practicing until he gets well."

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leaves the stage after speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders doubled down on his warning, insisting that the guilty player will be required to help his injured teammate during his recovery.

"You're gonna be sitting there praying in the training room right with him, nursing him back to health," Sanders said. "If you do something stupid and hurt him, it should cost you, too. That's life. Make sure you don't do that. If you do something, cut somebody or grab somebody by the back of their shoulder pads and they end up going out, you're out as long as they're out. We got that?"

Overall, Colorado had a relatively healthy 2024 season. Wide receiver Omarion Miller, right tackle Phillip Houston and defensive tackle Taurean Carter II all suffered season-ending injuries, and others also missed time due to various ailments. While the Buffs have more depth across the board compared to last year, staying healthy remains critical for Sanders' new-look squad to reach its goal of winning the Big 12 Conference championship in December.

Knock on wood, there haven't been any notable injuries reported through almost one week of fall camp.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

New Colorado strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, assistant athletic trainer Lauren Askevold and others will play a key role in keeping the Buffs healthy this season. However, to Sanders' point, one dirty play in practice can negate all the efforts of the strength and conditioning staff.

"I'm seeing it in the weight room also with coach Swasey," cornerback DJ McKinney said of Colorado's improved physique. "He's transformed a lot of guys' bodies and a lot of guys' speed and has built confidence into them. It's amazing seeing everybody fly around and getting the job done."

Colorado is now less than four weeks away from its 2025 season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29. Kickoff at Folsom Field is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.