4-Star Recruit Asharri Charles Details Visits To Colorado Buffaloes, Miami Hurricanes
The Colorado Buffaloes have locked in a visit with class of 2026 edge rusher Asharri Charles. Other schools that are on his visits list are LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Penn State.
Asharri Charles Sets Visit With Colorado Buffaloes
Asharri Charles spoke with On3 recently to give an update on his recruiting process. He revealed which schools he has visits confirmed with and when he will be going on them.
“I will be visiting LSU on March 14, Miami on March 22, Ohio State on March 29, Texas A&M on April 5, Colorado on April 12, and Penn State on April 26,” Charles said.
All of these visits will be his first to each respective school. Additionally, Charles has official visits over the summer to Missouri, Kentucky, Miami, and Louisville.
As for what Charles is looking for in a school, this is what he had to say to On3.
“Development is important and how they coach their players is too. How they look after their players is too,” Charles said. “If I had an injury, how would they take care of me? That is something I am looking at.”
Asharri Charles Player Profile
Asharri Charles is a 6-2, 230 pound edge rusher out of Venice, Florida. Charles is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 14 edge rusher in the class of 2026 per 247Sports.
Director of scouting Andrew Ivins evaluated Charles in February of this year and compares him to current Miami Dolphins linebacker Mohamed Kamara. Kamara is listed at 6-1, 253 pounds. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Miami. Here’s what Ivins said about Charles.
“Densely-built edge defender that has displayed the ability to win with both speed and power while racking up 24.5 sacks the past two season,” Ivins said. “Is the type of pass rusher that isn’t afraid to get some grass stains on the jersey as he attacks with whatever-it-takes energy.”
Ivins notes that Charles is young for his grade but should eventually be a force at the next level.
“On the younger side for the grade, which means the body will likely only keep maturing,” Ivins said. “Must remain motivated and keep tinkering with technique, but projects as a potential impact player on Saturday’s that can hound quarterbacks as he assaults the pocket and plays through contract.”
New Look Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes will have a new look moving forward without quarterback Sheduer Sanders and Heisman trophy winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Sanders and Hunter are both headed to the NFL and the Buffaloes will be looking for their new star.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders will be entering his third year in Boulder. How will he fill the void left by those two? It starts with recruiting and the transfer portal.