4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton To Commit To Colorado Over Florida State, Ole Miss?
The Colorado Buffaloes are slowly picking up the pace with their recruiting efforts for the class of 2026. Four-star linebacker recruit Rodney Colton Jr. will be announcing his commitment on July 12, and the Buffaloes are one of three finalists.
Colton Jr. is the No. 15 linebacker, the No. 23 player from Georgia, and the No. 239 recruit in the nation, per 247Sports. He has gained interest from several of the nation’s top programs, but has narrowed down his top three.
The four-star recruit will choose between the Colorado Buffaloes, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Florida State Seminoles. While he also had an official visit with the Penn State Nittany Lions and UCLA Bruins, the two programs are out of the running.
The four-star recruit has taken the time to enjoy his recruitment, but as his decision nears, there is more pressure, and Colton Jr. is ready to not have the choice looming over him. Colorado linebackers coach Andre’ Hart has played a major role in Colton Jr.’s recruitment and keeping the Buffaloes in the top three.
“Everything went great on my visits. All three of those visits were great, and that’s why it’s a hard decision. Coach Hart is a great man, I am not going to lie. He is down to earth, he is cool, cordial, all of it. He is always checking in the most, making sure I am good, making sure my family is straight,” Colton Jr. told 247Sports.
Hart has been working with Colorado coach Deion Sanders since their time with Jackson State. He was a part of the turnaround of the Buffaloes, and Colorado had a top defense in the 2024 season. Hart pushes for the best in his players, making Colorado a good landing spot for Colton Jr.
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit
MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie
“They are three good schools with good coaches. I just want to pray about who is going to develop me and make me ready for the next level,” Colton Jr. said. “I have a family to feed. That’s all I’ll say. My family - my mom, siblings - and God will help me decide.”
Colorado had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and already has players to watch to be a top pick next year. Working with Sanders and Hart could help Colton Jr. develop as a player and get into the NFL.
One thing that Colorado offers since Sanders has taken over the team is the chance for recruits to play early. Sanders’ mindset with recruiting is to bring in talented players who could play as a true freshman, in hopes of avoiding players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. With the chance to start in year one, Colton Jr. could choose to play in Boulder.
The Colorado Buffaloes have received six commitments from the class of 2026 and are ranked No. 97 in the nation and last in the Big 12. Of the commits, there has been just one linebacker recruit, three-star Colby Johnson. The team has only received a commitment from one four-star recruit, safety Preston Ashley.
While Colorado has not gained many commits, they are building a talented roster and could potentially land a talented linebacker in Colton Jr. in the coming days.