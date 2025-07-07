Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Called Out By Deshaun Watson's Quarterback Coach
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight since he began playing college football. During the NFL Draft process, all eyes were on where the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback would land, and now with the Browns the discussion is on if and when he will be a starter.
Sanders is joining a crowded quarterback room with the Browns featuring veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Also on the roster is returning Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is set to miss time as he recovers from an achilles injury, but there is a chance he could return in 2025 as well.
Watson’s personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, called out Sanders’ father and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders during an appearance on the "Maggie and Perloff" show.
“The reason I have such a difficult time with Deion is because so many of the things he does, it’s about him rather than other people,” Avery said. “I think that a lot of people miss that. So we get to see who he is as a person when he has to take on this team without his sons involved.”
Sanders began coaching the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023, helping turn a one-win team into a winning program. He brought both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders to the program, who are now working to make it in the NFL.
There was a belief that Sanders would look to coach in the NFL this season, or that there were teams afraid to draft his son and risk Sanders wanting to coach that specific team. Ultimately, the Colorado coach signed a five-year contract extension, committing to the Buffaloes through the 2029 season.
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit
MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie
“My forecast is that at one point this year it’s going to get really, really difficult and Deion Sanders is going to have to make a real decision,” Avery said. “Was he doing this the whole time to prop his son up and help him become this top-tier quarterback, which he did help him do? Or does he want to do this because he really cares about the kids?”
“This is going to be brand new to him, and he’s going to really find out if this is something that he truly loves or was he loving it because he got to help out his kids in a real way?”
Sanders signing his extension after his sons were drafted does show his commitment to the program, but the 2025 season will be a test for him. Colorado will have many new offensive players and will have to figure out the quarterback position.
Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter is the projected starter, but the team will also have incoming four-star recruit Julian Lewis. While Salter is likely the week one starter, Sanders has been open that the team is not planning to redshirt Lewis.
While there may be an adjustment period at the beginning of the season, Sanders and the staff can keep the Buffaloes as a top team in the Big 12. The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.