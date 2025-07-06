Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Target D’Montae “Chico” Tims Pushes Back Commitment
The Colorado Buffaloes have picked up the pace with recruiting and could be getting another commitment in the coming days. Three-star safety target D’Montae “Chico” Tims was set to announce his commitment on July 5, but pushed back his decision.
Tims was originally committed to the Missouri Tigers in April, but decommitted on May 8. Tims is the No. 91 safety and the No. 123 prospect from Florida, per the On3 Industry Rankings. While he was set to commit, DNVR Buffs’ Scott Proctor reported that he is still deciding.
Tims is not writing off the Missouri Tigers, but is also interested in the Colorado Buffaloes, the Louisville Cardinals, and the Vanderbilt Commodores. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been a big factor in Tims’ recruitment with how well the coach is doing to turn the team around.
“Colorado has been showing love consistently, and just the energy around the program, especially with [Deion] ‘Coach Prime’ [Sanders] leading it, is something different,” Tims told 247Sports.
“Colorado has been real with me. They see my versatility and believe I can be a big part of what they’re building. They talk a lot about development, playing early, and making an impact not just on the field, but off too. It’s not just hype, they’re speaking to my goals,” Tims continued.
Since Sanders has taken over as coach of the Buffaloes, he has made his recruiting process clear. The Colorado coach looks to bring in a lower number of recruits who can play as a true freshman as opposed to a large number who will not see the field in their first year. One of the reasons Sanders does this is to limit the number of players who enter the portal.
Tims is looking for a place that will develop him the best and that could become a second home, both of which Colorado could do. As a defensive back, Tims would be coached by one of the top NFL players at the position. Colorado’s defense has been one of the top in the conference under Sanders, and if Tims were to commit, he could become a top performer.
The Colorado Buffaloes have received five commitments from the class of 2026. Their recruiting class is ranked No. 100 in the nation and No. 16 in the Big 12. The team has received a commitment from two four-star and three three-star recruits, hoping to land another with Tims.
The timetable for Tims is now unknown, but he could announce his commitment at any point. Colorado could make a final push to land the three-star recruit.
The top commit so far is four-star cornerback Preston Ashley, the No. 23 cornerback in the recruiting class. Ashley was a major pickup for the Buffaloes and could be a difference-maker quickly during the 2026 season.
Defensively, the team has also recruited four-star edge rusher Domata Peko Jr., three-star linebacker Colby Johnson, and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams.
The lone offensive recruit the Buffaloes have landed is three-star tight end Gavin Mueller, the No. 22 tight end and the No. 12 player from Illinois. Sanders and Colorado are landing talented prospects, even if it is not a large number.