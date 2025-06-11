5-Star Recruit Felix Ojo Cancels Oklahoma Visit: Colorado, Michigan, Texas Interest
The Colorado Buffaloes are heavily targeting five-star offensive tackle recruit Felix Ojo from the class of 2026. The Buffaloes have received two commitments, looking to get the momentum going this summer. Ojo recently made a big change in his recruitment as his decision nears.
The five-star recruit had a visit with the Colorado Buffaloes in May. Ojo took his visits seriously, traveling to several schools. He visited the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In May, Ojo had official visits with the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Florida Gators. He is still set to visit the Texas Longhorns but made a big decision and canceled his visit with the Oklahoma Sooners later in June.
“Not needed,” Ojo explained to On3. “Nearing my decision a lot sooner than later.”
Ojo is one of the top available recruits from the class of 2026. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, the five-star recruit is the No. 6 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 offensive tackle, and the No. 1 player from Texas.
Ojo is a top prospect with a high ceiling. He excels at run blocking and could become one of the top linemen as he develops throughout his collegiate career. Ojo is being heavily pursued by the nation’s top schools and is narrowing down his decision.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is a key factor in Ojo’s interest in the Buffaloes. In two seasons with the program, Sanders turned a one-win program into a winning team. Sanders has also brought in an elite coaching staff and had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. One pick was Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, who was the No. 2 overall selection.
Ahead of the visit Ojo had with the Buffaloes in the spring, he explained to On3 that Sanders is keeping him interested in Colorado, and why his visit to Boulder and the other programs are important in his decision.
“I feel like [Coach] Deion is changing the game over there at Colorado,” Ojo said.
“I am giving every school I visit a fair shot. We will see where things stand at the end of my official visits. There could be a big change in my recruitment in a couple of months, or there may not be. We will see. It is about how I feel on the visits,” Ojo told On3.
By canceling his scheduled visit with the Oklahoma Sooners, the visits he has gone on so far may have sealed the deal for him. The visit with the Longhorns will be his final visit before making a decision. Ahead of his commitment announcement, the frontrunners are Texas and Michigan, but his visits could have changed things.
The Colorado Buffaloes recruiting class of 2026 is ranked at No. 89 in the nation. The two commitments the Buffaloes have received are three-star right end Gavin Mueller and three-star athlete Domata Peko Jr.
The Buffaloes are not a team to expect to recruit a high quantity of players, but they are looking to bring in talented athletes who can earn playing time quickly. Some of the top recruits from the class of 2025 did not commit to Colorado until the fall and there is still time for the program to bring in its targets.