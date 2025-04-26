Baltimore Ravens' LaJohntay Wester Contract Details, Team Fit After NFL Draft Pick
Another Colorado Buffaloes standout and one of college football's most productive wideouts over the last decade is off the board.
Former Colorado star wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was selected with the No. 203 pick in the sixth round in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has a new weapon to work with.
Wester is the third Colorado player to be selected in this year's draft, joining wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. According to Spotrac.com, his four-year contract will be reportedly worth $4,414,464.
Wester completed his college career as one of the sport's most consistent pass-catchers. He finished sixth in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history with 326 catches.
After four stellar years with the Florida Atlantic Owls, Wester transferred to the Buffaloes and instantly became a top option. He had 74 catches (ninth-most in program history) for 931 yards (12th-most) and 10 touchdowns (tied for fourth-most). He tallied two or more scores in three games last season and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention.
He was one of the most valuable members of a historically great Colorado receiving corps. Wester and Hunter became the first duo of Buff wideouts to each have at least 10 receiving touchdowns in a single season.
MORE: Shedeur, Shilo Sanders Emotional Reaction: Travis Hunter Drafted To Jacksonville Jaguars
MORE: Travis Hunter Trade Winners And Losers? Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns Graded
MORE: WATCH: Travis Hunter Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide Out Of First Round
Wester's crisp route running and smooth hands were invaluable to the Buffs' offense, especially on third downs and in the red zone. He also thrived on run-pass options (RPOs), becoming a favorite in the coaching staff, namely offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
"Everybody keeps asking about you," Shurmur told Wester in a Thee Pregame Show video during Colorado's pro day. "All 32 teams have been asking about you. I said, '[If] you need a slot receiver, a return man and a guy that can fill in and play anywhere and make plays,' I said, 'You're the guy.'"
Last September against the Baylor Bears, Wester was the recipient of one of the most dramatic single plays in recent program history, sliding to grab a game-tying Hail Mary touchdown pass as the clock expired.
After a stellar year on the field, accomplishments outside of it earned Wester one of Colorado coach Deion Sanders's highest individual honors. He was awarded the elusive No. 1 jersey, wearing it during the Alamo Bowl against the BYU Cougars.
His time at FAU was nothing short of elite. Wester compiled 252 receptions for 2,703 receiving yards (seventh in the nation) and 21 touchdowns over 45 games in four seasons.
In 2023, Wester was named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Special Teams Player of the Year and earned First-Team honors at both wide receiver and special teams. The Football Writers' Association of America (FWAA) named him a First Team All-American as a punt returner.
His special teams acumen continued during his sole year in Boulder, returning a punt for a score against the Utah Utes and had 108 yards across nine attempts, good for 12 yards per return. With the Owls, Wester logged 57 punt returns for 632 yards and one touchdown.
The Palmetto, Florida native won't jump off the page with his dimensions (5-11, 167 pounds), but Wester's route-running skills out of the slot paired with a decorated career on special teams should earn him a solid spot with the Ravens and in the NFL for years to come.