Baltimore Ravens' Rookie LaJohntay Wester's Emotional Reaction To First NFL Jersey
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was selected No. 203 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens social media accounts posted a video on Monday with new Ravens players seeing their jerseys revealed for the first time.
Wester unboxed his purple Ravens uniform with the No. 83 and name “Wester” on the back.
LaJohntay Wester Unboxes His First Ravens Jersey
Wester was clearly overcome with emotion, coming to the realization that he was in the NFL.
“Yes, lord. This legendary right here…I’m trying to not get emotional,” Wester said while unboxing. "Just to see my last name on an NFL jersey, it’s great.”
As of now, the Ravens depth consists of ten wide receivers; Zay Flowers, Rashad Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devonte Walker, LaJohntay Wester, Anthony Miller, Malik Cunningham, Keith Kirkwood, and Dayton Wade. Not all of these players will make the 53-man roster come Week 1 in the fall. Wester hopes to be on the right side of that cut line.
Wester was one of four players from the 2024 Buffaloes team that was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. were the other three. Colorado coach Deion Sanders will have his work cut out for him next year, trying to find the right combination to fill this void.
LaJohntay Wester's College Career
LaJohntay Wester played five seasons of college football; with Florida Atlantic from 2020 through 2023, and then he transferred to Colorado for 2024.
Wester’s two most productive seasons were in 2023 and 2024. In those years, he totaled 2,099 receiving yards, 182 receptions, and 18 receiving touchdowns. Wester was named First-team All-American in 2023.
Baltimore Ravens Favored To Win AFC
Baltimore will again have high expectations for the 2025-2026 season. Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, and a dominant defense, the Ravens are among one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.
The Ravens have the second best odds to win the Super Bowl at +700 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The team with best odds are the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles with odds of +650.
The Ravens are the favorites to come out of the AFC with odds of +360. The Buffalo Bills are behind them at +370 and then the Kansas City Chiefs at +390.
Last season, the Ravens won the AFC North division for the second straight season. Their season came to a heartbreaking end on the road against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, losing 27-25. Baltimore is still trying to get over the hump and get their first Super Bowl appearance with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.
