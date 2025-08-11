Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Stats From Training Camp Practice 12

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders followed up a great preseason game performance with a solid practice in the Browns' training camp day 12. Sanders is fighting for a roster spot and in a quarterback competition with Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is transitioning quickly to the NFL.

Bri Amaranthus

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders followed up a great preseason game performance with a solid practice in the Browns' training camp day 12.

Sanders is fighting for a roster spot and in a quarterback competition with Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is transitioning quickly to the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns training camp Practice Stats Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco NFL Preseason kenny pickett rookie
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders' Stats From Training Camp Practice 12

Shedeur Sanders was one of four quarterbacks to take reps for the Browns' 12th training camp practice. Here are their stats during team drills, per ESPN Cleveland.

  • Joe Flacco, 7/11, one touchdown, zero interceptions
  • Shedeur Sanders, 10/14, two touchdowns, zero interceptions 
  • Kenny Pickett, 5/5, three touchdowns, zero interceptions 
  • Dillon Gabriel, 7/10, three touchdowns, zero interceptions 

Gabriel had the most passing attempts of any of the quarterbacks.

Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers Practice Stats Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco NFL Preseason Colorado Buffaloes
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Multiple reports say veteran Joe Flacco will win the starting quarterback job when the Browns begin the regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sep. 7.

Stefanski has not yet named the starter for Cleveland's second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16. The status for both Gabriel and Pickett for Cleveland's preseason is uncertain. Stefanski seemed optimistic they could see playing time though.

“That’s the hope. We’ll see how it progresses. I think with all these injuries, you gotta take it as one day at a time," said Stefanski.

Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers Practice Stats Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco NFL Preseason Colorado Buffaloes
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders works with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during rookie minicamp May 9, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason

MORE: Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Latest Update on Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Competition

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Latest Commitment

Sanders' Shines in Browns Preseason Victory Over Carolina Panthers

Sanders got the nod to start Cleveland's first preseason game. Both Pickett and Gabriel were ruled out by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski due to lingering hamstring injuries.

Sanders made the most of his opportunity. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added another 19 rushing yards on the ground. He showed poise in the pocket and did not get rattled.

After the 30-10 victory, Sanders graded himself.

“I would say a C+. It’s passing because we got the win. You know that’s first and foremost and that’s extremely important,” Sanders said to ESPN Cleveland. "You know pops say ‘Take advantage of the opportunity’ and I don’t feel like I did.'”

“I feel like I ran the offense pretty well. I feel like I got to my decisions and it’s some things that I could have done better,” Sanders continued. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity. I’m happy we won, but it’s definitely still time to go to work.”

Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers Practice Stats Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco NFL Preseason Colorado Buffaloes
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to a fan during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Depth Chart

Before the Browns' first preseason game, they released the following depth chart:

  • Starting quarterback: veteran Joe Flacco
  • Back-up quarterback: former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett
  • Quarterback No. 3: Heisman-Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel
  • Quarterback No. 4: former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders

It will be all eyes on if Sanders can continue to build on his solid NFL performance so far. And if he does, will Sanders move up the depth chart?

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football