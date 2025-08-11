Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Stats From Training Camp Practice 12
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders followed up a great preseason game performance with a solid practice in the Browns' training camp day 12.
Sanders is fighting for a roster spot and in a quarterback competition with Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is transitioning quickly to the NFL.
Shedeur Sanders' Stats From Training Camp Practice 12
Shedeur Sanders was one of four quarterbacks to take reps for the Browns' 12th training camp practice. Here are their stats during team drills, per ESPN Cleveland.
- Joe Flacco, 7/11, one touchdown, zero interceptions
- Shedeur Sanders, 10/14, two touchdowns, zero interceptions
- Kenny Pickett, 5/5, three touchdowns, zero interceptions
- Dillon Gabriel, 7/10, three touchdowns, zero interceptions
Gabriel had the most passing attempts of any of the quarterbacks.
Multiple reports say veteran Joe Flacco will win the starting quarterback job when the Browns begin the regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sep. 7.
Stefanski has not yet named the starter for Cleveland's second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16. The status for both Gabriel and Pickett for Cleveland's preseason is uncertain. Stefanski seemed optimistic they could see playing time though.
“That’s the hope. We’ll see how it progresses. I think with all these injuries, you gotta take it as one day at a time," said Stefanski.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason
MORE: Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Latest Update on Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Competition
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Latest Commitment
Sanders' Shines in Browns Preseason Victory Over Carolina Panthers
Sanders got the nod to start Cleveland's first preseason game. Both Pickett and Gabriel were ruled out by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski due to lingering hamstring injuries.
Sanders made the most of his opportunity. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added another 19 rushing yards on the ground. He showed poise in the pocket and did not get rattled.
After the 30-10 victory, Sanders graded himself.
“I would say a C+. It’s passing because we got the win. You know that’s first and foremost and that’s extremely important,” Sanders said to ESPN Cleveland. "You know pops say ‘Take advantage of the opportunity’ and I don’t feel like I did.'”
“I feel like I ran the offense pretty well. I feel like I got to my decisions and it’s some things that I could have done better,” Sanders continued. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity. I’m happy we won, but it’s definitely still time to go to work.”
Depth Chart
Before the Browns' first preseason game, they released the following depth chart:
- Starting quarterback: veteran Joe Flacco
- Back-up quarterback: former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett
- Quarterback No. 3: Heisman-Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel
- Quarterback No. 4: former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders
It will be all eyes on if Sanders can continue to build on his solid NFL performance so far. And if he does, will Sanders move up the depth chart?