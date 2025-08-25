Best Deion Sanders Moments From Netflix Documentary on Dallas Cowboys
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after an NFL career that featured two Super Bowl rings, one with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Dallas Cowboys.
America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, a newly released Netflix documentary about the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowls in the 90s features interviews with Dallas owner Jerry Jones as well as NFL legends like quarterback Troy Aikman, wide receiver Michael Irvin, running back Emmitt Smith, and Sanders.
The sixth episode of the series is titled "Prime Time," and in typical "Coach Prime" fashion, Sanders had a few quotable moments in the eight-episode series.
Deion Sanders' Best Moments From Dallas Cowboys Documentary
"A real lockdown corner," said Sanders. "You don’t want to play around with that. The way I changed the game, that you were concerned about me, I wasn’t concerned about you."
"Because I run like a Lamborghini,” Sanders continued. ”I put pressure on people. Pressure ain’t on me, pressure is on them because you prepared and you studied.”
In his days as an NFL defensive back, Sanders made the First Team All-Pro in six seasons and won the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. Sanders also made history with his MBL career, being the only athlete to ever compete in the World Series and the Super Bowl.
"I was it. . . . You know what the it is. It is it. It is that one ingredient that gives you the flavor, gives you the taste, gives you the understanding and the wisdom. It’s the purpose. It was it," said Sanders.
"Prime Time" started his career with the Atlanta Falcons before he won a Super Bowl with San Francisco. The next season, Sanders signed with the Cowboys as a free agent and won his second Super Bowl.
Inside Deion Sanders' Free Agency Decision
The episode on Sanders shows behind-the-scenes footage of him meeting with the Cowboys as a free agent, speaking to Jones and Aikman. According to those involved with the decision, some members of the Dallas front office and team had concerns about how a $35 million dollar contract for Sanders could impact the locker room.
However, Cowboys legendary receiver Michael Irvin did not seem worried.
"Jerry says, 'We can get Deion Sanders, but it's going to cost us. I wanted to hear your thoughts on it.' What do you mean you need my thoughts? You don't need to get my thoughts. The hell are you talking about? If we can get Deion, we get Deion," said Irvin when recalling a conversation between himself and Jones before the Cowboys signed Deion.
Jones also gave some insight into why he valued "Prime Time" at such a high level:
“Deion was an impact player,” Jones said in the series. “He could score from punt return, and kick-off returns. He could score as a receiver. Frankly, he created such an imbalance on defense because teams would go away from him.”