Indiana Might Hit Transfer Portal Jackpot With This Former 4-Star Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has gotten off to a rough start, with the program losing much of its future talent to the transfer portal. Coach Deion Sanders’ young core, once viewed as the foundation, has largely moved on this offseason.

The program is currently losing 17 players to the transfer portal, and one of the more surprising names leaving is true freshman cornerback Noah King.

He was one of several four-star recruits in last year’s recruiting class and ranked No. 218 overall, according to 247Sports. Any time a defensive back leaves the program under Sanders, it raises eyebrows.

Sanders’ background as an NFL Hall of Fame cornerback makes player development at the position a defining part of the program.

King did not play any snaps this season and took a redshirt, but he remains a talented player who should draw significant interest in the transfer portal. His decision to leave is still unclear, especially with immediate playing time expected to be available next season.

With his pedigree and upside, King should quickly become a priority target for programs looking to bolster their secondary. Several schools across the Big 12 Conference and beyond are strong potential landing spots, especially those with a clear path to early playing time.

Cincinnati Bearcats Could Give Noah King the Fresh Start He Needs

King is an Ohio native who attended Hamilton High School, about 30 miles from the University of Cincinnati. Staying close to home makes a lot of sense, and his best fit could be with his hometown program, the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Coach Scott Satterfield has had success with the transfer portal and can offer King immediate playing time.

Returning home is just one of the perks, along with staying in the Big 12. With graduate senior Matthew McBroom heading to the NFL Draft, there’s a spot open in the secondary alongside redshirt freshman Daniel James and nickel redshirt sophomore Stanley Clyne.

King could be exactly what Satterfield needs to add experience and depth to a young defensive backfield. The Bearcats might not be one of the Big 12’s powerhouse programs, but they develop NFL-level talent as well as anyone in the conference.

Even before Satterfield arrived, the program produced a top-5 NFL Draft pick in cornerback Sauce Gardner—a clear example of Cincinnati’s track record.

With immediate playing time, strong player development, and the chance to be close to home, King could get a fresh start in Cincinnati. For a young secondary in need of leadership, the Bearcats might be the perfect place for him to reignite his career.

Noah King Could Flourish With the Indiana Hoosiers

Coach Curt Cignetti has shaken up college football since arriving in Bloomington. He’s had success both in recruiting and in the transfer portal, and his next big find could be Noah King.

King fits the type of underrated recruit Cignetti targets, and cornerback is a clear need for the Hoosiers this offseason. With D’Angelo Ponds and Jamari Sharpe likely headed to the NFL Draft, the position is a top priority for Cignetti and his staff.

At 6-foot-2, King could step in immediately as an outside cornerback. His size and length make him a strong man-to-man cover, and his aggressive style is exactly what defensive coordinator Bryant Haines looks for.

If King was going to leave a program like Colorado, where he could start immediately, it would be for a top-tier team. He would be looking for a program that can compete for a national championship, gain exposure, or at least contend for a conference title.

That’s something Sanders and the Buffaloes couldn’t offer heading into next season.

With Indiana, King would get the chance to compete at a high level while joining a program built for immediate impact. For a young secondary in need of size and skill, the Hoosiers could be the perfect place for him to take his game to the next level.