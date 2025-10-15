Big 12 Surprisingly Changes Verdict On Colorado Buffaloes' Field Storming
BOULDER — In a massive break, the Big 12 Conference will reportedly no longer fine the Colorado Buffaloes for their fans storming Folsom Field following Saturday's win over the Iowa State Cyclones.
According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, the Big 12 informed Colorado on Tuesday that it properly "executed its field storm management procedures" and will not fine the Buffs $50,000. CU had countless security members attempt to block fans, and its public address announcer warned the sold-out crowd against rushing the field.
Just weeks prior, Colorado was fined $50,000 for "inappropriate chants" that occurred during its Sept. 27 home game against the BYU Cougars.
Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Fans Rushing The Field
Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared a great response when asked about fans rushing the field.
"I love it," Sanders said in his postgame press conference on Saturday. "As long as we control (ourselves). We don't want to do nothing stupid. I think we got the field goal thing that (lowers) down now. What you gonna do to field goal when you tear it down, anyway?... I want to see the kids rush the field. I absolutely love it. Hats off to our security team. They did a good job ushering me in. But I love to see it."
Surprisingly, "Coach Prime" was unaware that the Big 12 Conference issues a $50,000 fine for field stormings, although that can apparently become void if proper security measures were taken.
"How is it $50,000 for rushing the field?" Sanders said. "Who made that a rule? That ain't right. Well, we had 50,000 (fans) right? Let's chip in. That's how it was when I was growing up."
Colorado offensive lineman Zy Crisler was also asked about experiencing his first field storming at Folsom.
“I only had that happen to me twice, so I was just like, 'What's going on, bro?'" Crisler said. "It's a crazy experience, and I love it. Just keep going, just keep winning."
Big 12 Fines Texas Tech, Kansas
Just as Colorado dodged a fine, the Big 12 announced Wednesday that Texas Tech and Kansas were each fined $25,000 for incidents that occurred during and after their game on Saturday.
The Red Raiders were fined for their fans throwing objects (mainly tortillas) onto the field. Kansas' fine stemmed from coach Lance Leipold sharing "disparaging comments" about the Big 12's handling of the situation and falsely stating that a pocketknife was thrown at a staff member.
"After a formal review, Texas Tech did not take sufficient steps to prevent and deter the repeated throwing of objects onto the field and team bench areas," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormar said in a press release. "Coach Leipold's comments questioned the integrity and professionalism of both the Conference and a member institution. Both actions warranted a financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes integrity and will have no further comment on the matter."