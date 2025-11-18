Breaking Down Roquan Smith’s Comments About Rookie Shedeur Sanders
On Sunday afternoon, Colorado Buffaloes fans finally got the moment they’ve been waiting for when former star quarterback Shedeur Sanders took the field for the Cleveland Browns. Not only did Sanders make his NFL debut, but he is now in line to start this week.
His performance, though, was far from ideal. The numbers tell the story as he finished 4 of 16 for 47 yards and an interception. Expectations were high and facing an experienced Baltimore Ravens defense only made things tougher.
After the game, Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith made it clear the Ravens approached Sanders the same way they approach any first-year quarterback.
"When you play a rookie in this league, you have to let 'em know that they are rookies,” Smith said. “With all due respect to him, I think he's a great player. Think he's gonna be a great player.”
The message from Smith could not have been more direct.
Sanders may have been a star at Colorado, but the NFL is a different world, and Baltimore wanted to ensure he felt that. The Ravens brought pressure throughout the afternoon and forced him into rushed throws that stalled Cleveland’s offense.
“Rookies coming in the league, every defense should feel that way,” Smith added. “They're a rookie. Could have put Stefanski at quarterback. Regardless, we have to play our brand of football. That's just what it is."
For Sanders, it was a harsh introduction to the speed and physicality of the league he is trying to grow into. Now he gets a whole week of starter reps and a chance to show whether Sunday was just a rough start or the beginning of something more promising.
Shedeur Sanders Still Delivers Spotlight Moment For Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has always been in the spotlight, and it’s followed his son Shedeur everywhere he’s gone. On Sunday, that didn’t change, and getting to see Shedeur finally make his NFL debut had to be a special moment for the Sanders family.
It’s not just about them, though — it matters for Colorado football too. With Travis Hunter out for the season, the fact that Shedeur got meaningful snaps is a pretty big deal.
Every time he steps on the field, it’s a reminder that Boulder can be a launchpad to the next level. That kind of attention is enormous, especially as Colorado tries to keep its momentum going and stay on people’s radar.
Shedeur Sanders To Start Against The Las Vegas Raiders?
Former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion against the Ravens, which opened the door for Sanders to see the field. Gabriel is expected to remain in concussion protocol this week, putting Sanders in line for his first career start.
His debut could not have gone much worse, but the matchup should be far more manageable against a Raiders defense that lacks Baltimore’s experience and physicality.
It also did not help that Sanders had almost no chemistry with David Njoku, Jerry Jeudy or Cedric Tillman. Reports indicated that Cleveland never Sanders him any first-team reps, which made Sunday's debut even tougher.
This week, he will finally get those reps and a real shot to show what he can do with the full offense around him. Now it is simply about making the most of it and showing he belongs in the role he has been aiming for.