Carolina Panthers Veteran Praises Jimmy Horn Jr. For Valuable Trait
Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is already making waves with his team. The former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is turning into a strong product on the field.
Despite being a sixth-round pick, Horn is already making a strong impression on his teammates during training camp. The Panthers have until Aug. 27 to cut down the roster to 53 players, and the former Buffaloes receiver is on pace to earn a spot.
Jaycee Horn Praises Rookie Teammate
The former Buffaloes player is already impressing his teammates, as veteran cornerback Jaycee Horn highly praised him in training camp. The cornerback was asked which player on the team should be talked about more while appearing on the "Up & Adams" show.
“Jimmy, Jimmy Horn. You know, he got a lot of speed,” Horn told Kay Adams. “He not really under the radar cause everybody love to see his one-on-ones and all that stuff. You know, in real football, I think he gonna make a lot of plays for us. He got game-changing speed.”
“He’s a small guy in stature but he plays like he’s 6-4,” Horn continued. “I’m excited to see him.”
In a recent video from training camp, the former Buffaloes receiver showed off his speed, breaking past safety Tre’von Moehrig with a sharp double move. This was not his first big play of training camp, and it will not be his last with the Panthers.
Is Horn Underrated?
Horn finished the 2024 season with 441 receiving yards and one touchdown. Horn missed some time towards the end of last season, but it did not stop him from putting on a strong showing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The Panthers may have landed a major draft steal with Horn dropping to the sixth round.
Despite dealing with a hamstring injury in OTAs, the former Buffaloes receiver has been showing off in training camp, especially with his speed.
The Panthers finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record, looking to turn things around with quarterback Bryce Young. Young has had his ups and downs in the league so far, and with a speedy receiver like Horn, Carolina's offense could take a massive step forward this year.
Horn has not only impressed his teammates, but Panthers coach Dave Canales as well. Horn’s speed has been the biggest standout.
"I just love the way that he plays football," Canales said, per the Panthers. "It's full-speed all the time. Some guys, we have to really teach them how to get in a walk-through mode. He's one of those guys. Everything he does is fast."
"I think about Deven Thompkins, who I loved and was here last year," Canales continued. "They just bring out the best in everybody because you know when they're out there, they're going 100 miles per hour, full speed, and they're looking to take the top off. I love that style about Jimmy and what he's shown us, whether it's in drills or in the team periods. He's just all gas."
With Horn's performance in training camp, he could be on pace to make the 53-man roster despite his draft selection. The Panthers' first preseason game will be on Aug. 8 against the Cleveland Browns, and potentially Horn’s former teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.