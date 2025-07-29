Buffs Beat

Jacksonville Jaguars' Dyami Brown Raves Reveals First Impression of Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is working towards playing both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown discussed how the former Colorado Buffaloes star is unpredictable during practices. Hunter is splitting reps on both sides of the ball as he prepares for his rookie season.

Angela Miele

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to media after training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter has been proving his dedication with the team since being drafted. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is quickly gaining the respect of his new teammates for his talent.

Hunter is on a path to pursuing his goal of playing both offense and defense in the NFL. Jaguars coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone are in full support, and the team is preparing him to become a star on both sides.

Earning Respect From Teammates

Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown signed with Jacksonville after spending four seasons with the Washington Commanders. During training camp, Brown 1010 XL: Jaguars about Hunter’s surreal talent on the field.

“He’s amazing,” Brown said. “You never know what you gonna get outta him. You know, he does stuff a little bit different. And he does stuff out of the ordinary, too.”

“So, you know, it be a surprise to you, but you know just him, knowing Travis, you’ll expect it,” Brown continued.

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Playing both offense and defense, the wide receivers get to see both sides of Hunter. While the team works well with him on offense, they then, in turn, have to go up against Hunter when he plays corner.

Throughout this process, Hunter’s teammates have spoken up about his dedication, from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to defensive tackle Arik Armstead. Hunter’s team believing in him only adds to the high anticipation for his rookie season.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a route during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Working Towards Two Positions

After a Heisman Trophy-winning season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Leading up to the draft, Hunter remained clear that he wants to play both positions in the NFL. The Jaguars traded up to select Hunter, knowing that it is his goal and are giving him the opportunity.

Playing both positions will not just be handed to Hunter, as he has to prove himself, just as any other player on the team. Ahead of training camp, Hunter worked out with Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Hunter is building chemistry with his teammates, which can help open up the offense in a much-needed way.

The Jaguars are not throwing Hunter into the fire, coming up with a plan that will give Hunter time to practice on both sides of the ball. Coen revealed the plan for Hunter while speaking to the media during the first week of training camp.

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, then give him the opportunity to flip-flop within the same practice. Then that will become the norm. Once we do that, that will become the norm in how we operate, but it’ll probably be within the first week or so.”

Entering the second week of training camp, how Hunter splits his reps each day will be something to watch for. Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game in 2024 with the Colorado Buffaloes and is well prepared physically to perform at a high level for two positions.

The Jaguars finished 2024 with a 4-13 record, looking to turn things around in 2025. Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

