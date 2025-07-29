Jacksonville Jaguars' Dyami Brown Raves Reveals First Impression of Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter has been proving his dedication with the team since being drafted. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is quickly gaining the respect of his new teammates for his talent.
Hunter is on a path to pursuing his goal of playing both offense and defense in the NFL. Jaguars coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone are in full support, and the team is preparing him to become a star on both sides.
Earning Respect From Teammates
Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown signed with Jacksonville after spending four seasons with the Washington Commanders. During training camp, Brown 1010 XL: Jaguars about Hunter’s surreal talent on the field.
“He’s amazing,” Brown said. “You never know what you gonna get outta him. You know, he does stuff a little bit different. And he does stuff out of the ordinary, too.”
“So, you know, it be a surprise to you, but you know just him, knowing Travis, you’ll expect it,” Brown continued.
Playing both offense and defense, the wide receivers get to see both sides of Hunter. While the team works well with him on offense, they then, in turn, have to go up against Hunter when he plays corner.
Throughout this process, Hunter’s teammates have spoken up about his dedication, from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to defensive tackle Arik Armstead. Hunter’s team believing in him only adds to the high anticipation for his rookie season.
Hunter Working Towards Two Positions
After a Heisman Trophy-winning season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Leading up to the draft, Hunter remained clear that he wants to play both positions in the NFL. The Jaguars traded up to select Hunter, knowing that it is his goal and are giving him the opportunity.
Playing both positions will not just be handed to Hunter, as he has to prove himself, just as any other player on the team. Ahead of training camp, Hunter worked out with Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Hunter is building chemistry with his teammates, which can help open up the offense in a much-needed way.
The Jaguars are not throwing Hunter into the fire, coming up with a plan that will give Hunter time to practice on both sides of the ball. Coen revealed the plan for Hunter while speaking to the media during the first week of training camp.
“You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, then give him the opportunity to flip-flop within the same practice. Then that will become the norm. Once we do that, that will become the norm in how we operate, but it’ll probably be within the first week or so.”
Entering the second week of training camp, how Hunter splits his reps each day will be something to watch for. Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game in 2024 with the Colorado Buffaloes and is well prepared physically to perform at a high level for two positions.
The Jaguars finished 2024 with a 4-13 record, looking to turn things around in 2025. Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.