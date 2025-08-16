Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns 'Cautiously Optimistic' For Shedeur Sanders' Injury Status

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders can return to practice next week after a strained oblique. The former Colorado Buffaloes star will miss Saturday’s preseason game, and every snap could be crucial for earning a spot on Cleveland’s 53-man roster.

Thomas Gorski

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had a steep climb ever since falling to the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Starting training camp as the fourth-string quarterback, he already faced long odds — and now an injury has made things even tougher.

Sanders is sidelined with a strained oblique and will miss Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns are “cautiously optimistic” Sanders could return to practice next week, giving him one last chance in the preseason finale to prove he belongs on the roster.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Oblique injuries can be tricky. A minor strain often heals in a week or two, while a more serious one can sideline a player for over a month. 

The Browns’ positive outlook suggests Sanders may have dodged the worst.

If he’s back on the field, every practice rep and preseason snap counts. This is Sanders’ opportunity to demonstrate to coach Kevin Stefanski that he deserves a place on the Browns’ 53-man roster.

For a young quarterback fighting for recognition, the pressure is high — but so is the opportunity. One strong performance could turn a challenging start into a breakthrough and launch his NFL career on the active roster rather than the sidelines.

Could Cleveland Keep Four Quarterbacks This Season?

Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (12), Kenny Pickett (8) and Joe Flacco (15) talk during minicamp June 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This could be one of the NFL’s most intriguing storylines heading into the regular season. Browns general manager Andrew Berry brought back veteran Joe Flacco this offseason and also added Kenny Pickett via trade.

Then he doubled down on youth, drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth.

Right now, Flacco is the favorite to start, with Pickett holding the backup role. That leaves Gabriel and Sanders battling for the third-string spot — or maybe even auditioning for another team if Cleveland decides to move one of them.

With trade rumors already swirling, every practice rep and preseason snap takes on added importance. How Berry and Stefanski navigate this logjam could set the tone for the Browns’ season before week 1 even kicks off.

Sanders’ Chances of Making Cleveland’s Final 53-Man Roster

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The biggest obstacle for Sanders appears to be Gabriel when it comes to cracking the Browns’ active roster. While keeping all four quarterbacks is technically possible, it’s far from guaranteed.

NFL insider Albert Breer reported that the Browns currently lean toward Gabriel if it came down to a choice between him and Sanders.

“At this point, they would feel more comfortable putting Dillon Gabriel in a regular-season game than they would Shedeur Sanders,” Breer said. “That doesn’t mean that can’t change.”

Making things tougher, Gabriel is healthy and getting reps, while Sanders is sidelined with his oblique injury. Each practice and preseason snap now matters more than ever, giving Sanders a short window to show he belongs. 

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

How he performs in the coming week could decide whether he kicks off his NFL career on Cleveland’s roster or starts the season watching from the sidelines — possibly with another team.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

