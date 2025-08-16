Cleveland Browns 'Cautiously Optimistic' For Shedeur Sanders' Injury Status
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had a steep climb ever since falling to the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Starting training camp as the fourth-string quarterback, he already faced long odds — and now an injury has made things even tougher.
Sanders is sidelined with a strained oblique and will miss Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns are “cautiously optimistic” Sanders could return to practice next week, giving him one last chance in the preseason finale to prove he belongs on the roster.
Oblique injuries can be tricky. A minor strain often heals in a week or two, while a more serious one can sideline a player for over a month.
The Browns’ positive outlook suggests Sanders may have dodged the worst.
If he’s back on the field, every practice rep and preseason snap counts. This is Sanders’ opportunity to demonstrate to coach Kevin Stefanski that he deserves a place on the Browns’ 53-man roster.
For a young quarterback fighting for recognition, the pressure is high — but so is the opportunity. One strong performance could turn a challenging start into a breakthrough and launch his NFL career on the active roster rather than the sidelines.
Could Cleveland Keep Four Quarterbacks This Season?
This could be one of the NFL’s most intriguing storylines heading into the regular season. Browns general manager Andrew Berry brought back veteran Joe Flacco this offseason and also added Kenny Pickett via trade.
Then he doubled down on youth, drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth.
Right now, Flacco is the favorite to start, with Pickett holding the backup role. That leaves Gabriel and Sanders battling for the third-string spot — or maybe even auditioning for another team if Cleveland decides to move one of them.
With trade rumors already swirling, every practice rep and preseason snap takes on added importance. How Berry and Stefanski navigate this logjam could set the tone for the Browns’ season before week 1 even kicks off.
Sanders’ Chances of Making Cleveland’s Final 53-Man Roster
The biggest obstacle for Sanders appears to be Gabriel when it comes to cracking the Browns’ active roster. While keeping all four quarterbacks is technically possible, it’s far from guaranteed.
NFL insider Albert Breer reported that the Browns currently lean toward Gabriel if it came down to a choice between him and Sanders.
“At this point, they would feel more comfortable putting Dillon Gabriel in a regular-season game than they would Shedeur Sanders,” Breer said. “That doesn’t mean that can’t change.”
Making things tougher, Gabriel is healthy and getting reps, while Sanders is sidelined with his oblique injury. Each practice and preseason snap now matters more than ever, giving Sanders a short window to show he belongs.
How he performs in the coming week could decide whether he kicks off his NFL career on Cleveland’s roster or starts the season watching from the sidelines — possibly with another team.