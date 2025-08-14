Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders' NFL Debut Sets TV Ratings High for Preseason Game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers in the Browns preseason opener. Millions tuned in to see the former Colorado Buffaloes star in action and it set a 10-year ratings high for a preseason game.

Cory Pappas

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders drew millions of eyeballs to his NFL debut in the Browns preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. An average of 2.2 million viewers watched the former Colorado Buffaloes star in his first action as a professional.

Most Watched Preseason Game in a Decade

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

An average of 2.2 million viewers tuned into NFL Network for the Browns and Panthers game, making it the most watched preseason game in 10 years on NFL Network per Yahoo Sports. Those who were watching saw Sanders put on an impressive display in the Browns 30-10 win. 

Shedeur Sanders was named the starting quarterback for the Panthers game by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski following the hamstring injuries to Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett. Sanders took advantage of the opportunity. 

In a little over two quarters of action, Sanders went 14/23 passing for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also added another 19 rushing yards with his legs on the ground. 

Sanders spoke about his performance postgame on the field with reporter Cameron Wolfe. He sees a lot of room for improvement with himself. 

“I feel like I ran the offense pretty well. I feel like I got to my decisions and it’s some things that I could have done better,” Sanders said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity. I’m happy we won, but it’s definitely still time to go to work.”

Sanders also graded how he thought he played and gave himself a C+.

Shedeur Sanders Out With Oblique Injury

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks at a play sheet during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles have had multiple joint practices in lead up to their preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 16. Sanders left their first joint practice with an oblique injury. He did not suit up in their second joint practice and is unlikely to play vs. the Eagles on Saturday. 

With Sanders most likely being out against the Eagles, this will open the door for Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel missed the preseason opener with his hamstring injury and will be slated to make his NFL debut against Philadelphia. It is looking more and more likely that Gabriel will end up getting the start. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of rookie minicamp May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. Two rounds later, the Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round. 

These two rookie quarterbacks are part of a crowded quarterback room. Additionally, Cleveland currently has Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Tyler Huntley. The Browns also still have Deshaun Watson, but he is still recovering from a torn achilles he suffered last season. 

All signs are pointing towards the Browns giving the veteran quarterback Joe Flacco the starting job when they kick of their 2025 regular season against the Cincinati Bengals.

Published
Cory Pappas
