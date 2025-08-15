Cleveland Browns Veteran Tony Brown Details Shedeur Sanders' Entrance In NFL Debut
When Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, he didn’t walk into Bank of America Stadium alone.
Eighth-year NFL veteran cornerback Tony Brown was right beside him, pulling a massive speaker on wheels, bumping an unreleased track from Sanders as they walked to the locker room.
The moment immediately went viral, announcing the rookie’s arrival into the league while capturing the same “Prime Time” energy he carried throughout his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes under his father, Deion Sanders.
Veteran Leadership
It didn't take long for Brown to take Sanders under his wing. The veteran cornerback, who also carries a bo staff with him, explained that his staff comes with a calling to help empower young men.
That philosophy, combined with his deep respect for Sanders, is what he said helped create an early connection between the two.
“I’m very close with him since the first day I met him,” Brown told Andrew Siciliano on his podcast The Bark Tank. “I told him, ‘Hey, I want to be the guy that you can go to with anything, bro.’”
That connection proved crucial when Brown learned Sanders would start against the Panthers.
'Full Shedeur'
As the son of “Coach Prime,” Shedeur inherited a natural swagger and confidence that shaped his football journey, and Brown wanted to ensure that same energy carried into his NFL debut.
“I asked him, ‘What do you need for you to be your best out there on the field?’ We got to talking and he was like, ‘This is what I need,’” Brown recalled, highlighting the trust and candid conversation that allowed Sanders to step onto the field fully confident in his own identity.
“As a young player, you can second-guess yourself — are they going to judge? And they did judge," Brown said. "But at the end of the day, you are the one playing, you are the one throwing the ball, you’re the one taking the snaps. You're the one that's gonna lead us on the field today.”
Sanders agreed, and the two settled on going “full Shedeur,” bringing out the booming speaker, loading it with his unreleased track, and walking into the stadium in true “Prime Time” style.
Respect for the Sanders Legacy
For the eighth-year veteran, helping Shedeur was also about honoring the legacy of Deion Sanders and the way he's guided his children.
“I have the highest level of respect for what his father’s done with his children," Brown said. "And for what his father brought to the NFL and the game of football.”
Brown recalled a brief meeting with “Coach Prime” years ago that stayed with him and reinforced why he wanted Shedeur to enter his first NFL game confident and fully himself. “That’s somebody I look up to," he said. "So just in that respect that I have for his father, I felt a responsibility to empower this young man.”
Setting the Tone for What’s Next
Sanders’ debut entrance was more than a display of swagger; it was a statement about preparation, confidence, and the mentorship that helps rookies thrive in the NFL.
This week, the Browns are in Philadelphia for joint practices with the Eagles ahead of their week 2 preseason matchup. Sanders was held out of team reps on Wednesday and Thursday to recover from an oblique injury, and reports now indicate he will miss Saturday’s game against the Eagles.
While fans won’t see another “Prime Time” entrance this weekend, the rookie will look to build on his early momentum once he returns to action.