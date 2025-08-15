Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns Veteran Tony Brown Details Shedeur Sanders' Entrance In NFL Debut

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders walked into his NFL debut alongside veteran Tony Brown, blasting music from a rolling speakerbox. Their unique bond is rooted in the influence of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Ben Armendariz

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Tony Brown II (11) and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., right, during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Tony Brown II (11) and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., right, during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
When Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, he didn’t walk into Bank of America Stadium alone.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs on to the field before th
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Eighth-year NFL veteran cornerback Tony Brown was right beside him, pulling a massive speaker on wheels, bumping an unreleased track from Sanders as they walked to the locker room.

The moment immediately went viral, announcing the rookie’s arrival into the league while capturing the same “Prime Time” energy he carried throughout his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes under his father, Deion Sanders.

Veteran Leadership

It didn't take long for Brown to take Sanders under his wing. The veteran cornerback, who also carries a bo staff with him, explained that his staff comes with a calling to help empower young men.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) warms up Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, before facing the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Sta
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) warms up Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, before facing the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

That philosophy, combined with his deep respect for Sanders, is what he said helped create an early connection between the two.

“I’m very close with him since the first day I met him,” Brown told Andrew Siciliano on his podcast The Bark Tank. “I told him, ‘Hey, I want to be the guy that you can go to with anything, bro.’”

That connection proved crucial when Brown learned Sanders would start against the Panthers.

'Full Shedeur'

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks onto the field prior to the ga
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks onto the field prior to the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

As the son of “Coach Prime,” Shedeur inherited a natural swagger and confidence that shaped his football journey, and Brown wanted to ensure that same energy carried into his NFL debut.

“I asked him, ‘What do you need for you to be your best out there on the field?’ We got to talking and he was like, ‘This is what I need,’” Brown recalled, highlighting the trust and candid conversation that allowed Sanders to step onto the field fully confident in his own identity.

CU football's junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks with a speaker in front of ESPN cameras during the Buff Walk before th
CU football's junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks with a speaker in front of ESPN cameras during the Buff Walk before the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field on Saturday Sept. 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

“As a young player, you can second-guess yourself — are they going to judge? And they did judge," Brown said. "But at the end of the day, you are the one playing, you are the one throwing the ball, you’re the one taking the snaps. You're the one that's gonna lead us on the field today.”

Sanders agreed, and the two settled on going “full Shedeur,” bringing out the booming speaker, loading it with his unreleased track, and walking into the stadium in true “Prime Time” style.

Respect for the Sanders Legacy

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) ag
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the eighth-year veteran, helping Shedeur was also about honoring the legacy of Deion Sanders and the way he's guided his children.

“I have the highest level of respect for what his father’s done with his children," Brown said. "And for what his father brought to the NFL and the game of football.”

Brown recalled a brief meeting with “Coach Prime” years ago that stayed with him and reinforced why he wanted Shedeur to enter his first NFL game confident and fully himself. “That’s somebody I look up to," he said. "So just in that respect that I have for his father, I felt a responsibility to empower this young man.”

Setting the Tone for What’s Next

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sanders’ debut entrance was more than a display of swagger; it was a statement about preparation, confidence, and the mentorship that helps rookies thrive in the NFL.

This week, the Browns are in Philadelphia for joint practices with the Eagles ahead of their week 2 preseason matchup. Sanders was held out of team reps on Wednesday and Thursday to recover from an oblique injury, and reports now indicate he will miss Saturday’s game against the Eagles.

While fans won’t see another “Prime Time” entrance this weekend, the rookie will look to build on his early momentum once he returns to action.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

