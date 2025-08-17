Dillon Gabriel Reveals Context of 'Entertainer' Comments: Not Shade At Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not play in the Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the other rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel that got the start for the Browns.
Gabriel had an overall solid performance, but something he said during a sideline interview made many think he was throwing shade at the former Colorado Buffaloes star.
Dillon Gabriel's Misunderstood Quote During Interview
Dillon Gabriel started and played the entire first half at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He went 13/18 passing for 143 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception that was returned for a touchdown. Gabriel also had a fumble. The Browns were down 13-12 when he exited the game for Tyler Huntley.
After being subbed out, Gabriel did a brief sideline interview late in the third quarterback on NFL Network.
“There’s entertainers and there’s competitors,” Gabriel said. “I totally understand that and my job is to compete and that’s what I’m focused on doing…Just want to be the best teammate I can and create an environment where we can all go do our best work. That’s all we want to do.”
That first line about entertainers and competitors had fans question if this was a subtle shot at Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel addressed this to the media after the game. That was not his intention at all
“All of you in this room are entertainers and you have a job to do and I respect it,” Gabriel said. “I’m a competitor, so I have a job to do as well, and I think just understanding that, that’s how I’ve lived by.”
He was referring to the media as the entertainers and he being the player as a competitor. Not a shot at Shedeur at all.
“First off, I’m all about our team, and each other,” Gabriel said. “I would never make that…For me, I've explained it. Entertainers are you all. Competitor, that’s what I am, and all my teammates, and we both have jobs to do. So, that’s it.”
Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Battling on Quarterback Depth Chart
The Cleveland Browns surprisingly selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel was taken in the third round and Sanders was selected two rounds later in the fifth. This has stirred up a competiive quarterback during training camp.
The Browns have five active quarterbacks on their roster. In addition to these two rookies, Cleveland has Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Tyler Huntley. There are so many spots for quarterbacks on a 53-man Week One roster it isn't a guarantee that both Gabriel and Sanders make it.
This has resulted in both of their performances in every practice and preseason game being looked at under a microscope.