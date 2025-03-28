Travis Hunter Perfect NFL Draft Fit For New England Patriots' Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye?
Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is considered the number one player in the 2025 NFL Draft by a large faction of draft analysts and personnel. The unique ability as an athlete to play in and out of breaks, accelerate and decelerate as a route runner, take away receivers route options as a defensive back, and make tough, contested catches as a wide receiver put Hunter in a truly unique category. Travis Hunter isn’t a generational prospect, he’s a never-before-seen prospect.
As the draft inches closer, team fits start to become a more relevant conversation than before. With Miami quarterback Cam Ward thought to be slated at the number-one pick to the Tennessee Titans, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter to the Cleveland Browns at number two overall, and Colorado Buffaloes teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders believed to the number three pick to the New York Giants, Travis Hunter is being frequently mocked to the New England Patriots at fourth overall.
“Because of their free agency moves, the Patriots have an almost unlimited amount of options with this pick. New England would be very lucky to have the Heisman Trophy winner fall to this spot. Hunter would be a day one starter at cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez while working in 10-15 snaps per game in a revived receiving corps that recently added Stefon Diggs," said Matt Miller of ESPN.
“Hunter broke up 10 passes, grabbed four interceptions and forced a fumble this past season, while also logging 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. At 6 feet and 188 pounds, he doesn't have massive size, but his quickness is elite and his ball skills are legendary. It's not unrealistic that Hunter could be Odell Beckham Jr. on offense and Denzel Ward on defense. New England's coaching staff would have fun devising ways to get him involved,” Miller continued.
Hunter would be an excellent choice for a team in New England that not only needs viable options in its wide receiver room but also has the necessary depth at defensive back with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis at comeback. This would allow them to still have two Pro Bowl-caliber cover men should Hunter need to rest a possession or be placed on a snap count restriction on either side of the ball.
Second-year quarterback Drake Maye would be ecstatic to have a target of Hunter’s caliber, and the target share's dispersion wouldn’t have to drastically change. Hunter is such a dynamic playmaker, that it’s easy to scheme up ways to get him the ball without sacrificing the integrity of whatever scheme he falls to. Screens, quick routes, and the occasional deep ball is where Hunter dominates.
New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel couldn’t ask for a better young talent than Hunter to begin his head coach journey at the franchise that brought him so much success as a player.