Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders Have Worst Betting Odds For NFL Playoffs
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected No. 144 overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders now joins a Browns quarterback room with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland is coming off of a 3-14 season. The betting odds for the upcoming season have the Browns with the worst odds to make the playoffs in the entire NFL.
Browns With Worst NFL Playoff, Super Bowl Odds
The Cleveland Browns have the worst odds in the NFL to make the playoffs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Browns have odds of +800 to make the playoffs. The team with the next lowest odds are the New York Giants with odds of +650. The New York Jets have the second worst playoff odds in the AFC at +475.
In addition to having the worst playoff odds, the Browns are also tied for the worst Super Bowl champion odds at +25000 with the New Orleans Saints. The over/under win total that is currently set for Cleveland is at 5.5 wins.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Questions
The Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster with Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson. There is uncertainty about each of them; whether it be inexperience, injury concerns, etc.
Shedeur Sanders and Dillon are each rookies that were selected in last week’s NFL Draft. Furthermore, neither of them were taken early in the draft (Gabriel in the 3rd round, Sanders in the 5th round) so it is clear the Browns don’t view either of them as their starter right out of the gates.
The Browns signed Kenny Pickett this offseason. The former first-round pick in 2022 hasn’t been a consistent starting quarterback since his days with the Steelers. Pickett went to the Philadelphia Eagles as the backup to Jalen Hurts in their 2024 Super Bowl winning season.
Cleveland also signed 40-year-old Joe Flacco is free agency. This is a familiar face for the Browns as Flacco ended up starting the second half of the 2023 when he was with the Browns, Flacco took over for the Browns, helping lead them to the playoffs and winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year in the process. Flacco played in 2024 for the Colts.
Deshaun Watson is still recovering from a torn achilles suffered in an October game last season. Watson is entering his fourth year of a five-year $230 million contract.
Can Shedeur Sanders Win the Starting Job?
Nobody should expect Sanders to start in Week One, but he will have a legitimate chance to work his way up there by the end of the season. For starters, he will have to out-perform fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel throughout camp and practice.
Sanders has the opportunity to put all the talk of him sliding in the draft if he performs well.
