Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders' Cool Locker Room Gesture To Quarterback Joe Flacco
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn't afraid to go the extra mile when it comes to giving respect to veterans. Sanders was criticized for perceived "entitlement" and lack of humility during the NFL Draft process but his actions in Cleveland show the kind of teammate he is.
Sanders seems to handle the scrutiny of being the son of NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders with ease. Amid a four quarterback competition for the Browns starting role, Sanders' every move is dissected, along with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and former first round pick Kenny Pickett.
The NFL world can't get enough of Sanders and how this situation will play out.
Meanwhile, Sanders is excelling on the field and with team camaraderie.
During a recent livestream, the former Colorado Buffaloes star was organizing his locker when he addressed the NFL hierarchy and specifically Flacco.
"I know that when I'm a vet, I'm going to have a rookie organise my locker every day, before he leaves," Sanders said. "Here's the thing, if Flacco told me to do this every day, I would do it. Real talk, I go to him every day and say, 'Bruh, you good? Do you need anything?' "It's respect, you feel me? Ask him."
Sanders ego doesn't seem toxic to a locker room, on the contrary, it appears that he's willing to play his role and make sure to connect with his teammates.
He also has the attention of Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski was asked about his crowded quarterback room and specifically the rookies in Sanders and Gabriel:
"Yeah, those guys are doing great. They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required," said Stefanski and the Browns foundation golf outing. "They're sponges in the meeting room, which I think is really fun for me."
"In my vantage point, I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over, and there's Joe, 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There's Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first round draft pick that's been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There's Deshaun, had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that's the thing I'm really – it's fun for me to watch them get better sometimes just by listening," Stefanski continued.
At the Browns Rooks to Cooks event, Sanders showed another example of good team chemistry.
One moment that took the internet by storm was Sanders exchanging a choreographed handshake with fellow Browns rookie, defensive end Adin Huntington.
Follow along for more Sanders, as Cleveland kicks off more organized team activities on June 3-5. or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. One thing that is for sure, there will be plenty to talk about.