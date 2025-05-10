Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Plans To 'Prove Myself Right' In Rookie Season
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders took the practice field for the first time on Friday as a member of the Cleveland Browns as they began rookie minicamp. The gunslinger took the second-team reps behind former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but the two ended up with about the same amount of reps according to media present.
Sanders showcased his accuracy and ball placement in those limited reps, impressing the spectators and garnering positive reviews. As Sanders becomes settled in on the field, he’s also getting more acclimated to the NFL media life. In his first presser as with the Browns on Saturday morning, Sanders answered a slew of questions spanning from his confidence level to his relationship with Tom Brady.
“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong, I prove myself right. I fully have self-belief. What those people say that’s just their opinion. So, I don’t truly care, they don’t live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn’t do anything for me,” said Sanders in his media session before the Browns' second practice.
Sanders’ confidence has never been in doubt as he is known as a firm believer of his talents, almost to a detriment to some people. Although people who have interacted with him on the daily basis have nothing but positive things to say, Sanders is in a new environment and still has to win over his new surroundings. It’s refreshing to see Sanders in a situation where’s he’s on his own.
Another major point of emphasis prior to his first reps on the field was his jersey number. Having worn No. 2 for most of his career, Sanders had to find a new number as his signature imprint was already taken. Sanders chose the No. 12 to wear as the number has significant cultural relevance in the football world, as greats like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Andrew Luck wore the number previously.
"It was the best available number for me,” Sanders said when asked about the No. 12 and if he was interested in trying to buying his previously signature No. 2. "I'm not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain't that high."
Lastly, another storyline that has and will continue to follow Sanders is his longstanding relationship with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Brady, who has been Sanders' mentor for half a decade, is also the minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders, who could’ve drafted Sanders. After the draft, Brady reached out to Sanders to offer advice. Sanders expounded on his mindset after that conversation.
“My story is going to be similar. You know, I was a late-round draft pick, but we’re here now. None of that matters at the end of the day. I’m just excited to be here and ready to work,” Sanders said of his mentor Tom Brady, reaching out to him after being selected in the fifth round of the draft.
Sanders has a ways to go before he will see the field as a starter, but he’s off to a positive beginning as a professional.