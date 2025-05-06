Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Most Head-Scratching Pick Of 2025 NFL Draft?
Former Colorado Buffaloes All-American Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Before selecting Sanders, the Browns grabbed former Oregon Ducks All-American quarterback Dillion Gabriel in the third round of the draft. Both picks were surprising, but even more intriguing when taking into account that two veteran quarterbacks in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, were brought in this offseason.
Sanders is presumably going into the season fourth in the depth chart, but most analysts believe Shedeur has a realistic chance of earning significant playing time, or outright winning the job despite where he was self and the names ahead of him there. This begged the question, why would the Browns draft two quarterbacks after the offseason they’ve had, and what is the plan to get all four players adequate repetitions?
In a recent ESPN poll where staff analysts rated their favorite and most head-scratching picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns' selection of both Shedeur Sanders and Dillion Gabriel was commonplace in the head-scratching section.
“Quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel (No. 94) and Shedeur Sanders (No. 144) to the Browns. Several scouts and executives I spoke to really started scratching their heads with the Gabriel pick, but the Browns also taking Sanders made even less sense. Neither quarterback has prototypical size for the position, and I'm not seeing the plan on how these two will split reps with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in camp,” ESPN writer Kalyn Kaher said.
“Gabriel/Sanders to the Browns. Two developmental rookie QBs with Flacco and Pickett under contract? In camp and the preseason, how will Gabriel and Sanders get enough reps to adjust to the NFL and prove they deserve roster spots? I don't get it," quipped ESPN’s Jason Reid.
Sanders was ranked ahead of Gabriel by the majority draft analyst and most NFL scouts, however, factors off the field and potential hang ups about Sheduer’s athleticism led to his massive fall. Regardless, for the Browns to draft the more touted prospect two rounds after Gabriel and still invite the media circus teams allegedly fought so hard to avoid definitely warrants questioning.
Clearly, there are many questions around
“Gabriel to the Browns. It's tough for me to find a rosy future for Gabriel, who lacks the size necessary to make all the throws on an NFL field. He also doesn't have the compensatory arm talent and movement skills that shorter quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson have. I struggle to find a world where Gabriel really makes waves in that Browns QB room, even if Sanders wasn't there," said Ben Solak of ESPN.
Whether critical or Sanders or just not a fan of Gabriel, the analysts have greatly spoken out against this coupling. One thing is forsure, the Cleveland Browns are about to host the most speculated and covered rookie mini camp in NFL history.