Jacksonville Jaguars Best Franchise Fit For Travis Hunter In NFL?

The Jacksonville Jaguars jumped from No. 5 overall to the No. 2 pick to select Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Are the Jaguars the best landing spot to maximize Hunter's abilities?

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, left, answers questions as General Manager James Gladstone, right, sits next to him during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes All-American Travis Hunter was the consensus No. 1 ranked player on 2025 NFL Draft boards, so it was no surprise when a bevy of teams were in the running to attempt to trade up for him. What caught many off guard was the timing and the price of the trade that eventually took place for the Jacksonville Jaguars to jump up from No. 5 overall to the No. 2 pick to select the most recent Heisman Trophy winner.

Details aside, the hay is in the barn, and the proverbial bets have been made about player selection. The Jaguars went all in on Hunter, and while the move was surprising, nobody questioned whether or not Hunter was the right player for an organization to make this type of move. By all accounts, Hunter is the most unique talent ever to enter the NFL Draft, and a player with the likes of Hunter’s ability may never enter the draft again.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, flashes his wide smile during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While all this is true, is it fair to question if the Jaguars are the best fit to maximize Hunter? They’re one of the youngest franchises in the sport, don’t have a winning history or pedigree, are run by one of the most controversial owners in football, and hired a new coach and general manager, both of whom are in their 30s. Beyond the excitement of the unknown, there isn’t much concrete to warrant a feeling of security. 

“I really hope that I'm wrong. Hunter's ceiling is becoming the coolest football player of my lifetime. The possibilities with him are so, so rare. We're talking about a potential future that no other player in the NFL has. But there are always two parts of the projection with draft prospects: What is their ceiling? How likely are they to reach that ceiling?” said The Ringer’s Senior NFL Staff Writer Shiel Kapadia. 

“It's the second part that has me worried. New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone took a big swing in his first draft, moving up from no. 5 to no. 2 for Hunter. To do so, he also had to give up a second-round pick (no. 36 overall) and Jacksonville's 2026 first. That is a steep price. If you're a Jaguars fan, this is where you pause this column and say: "Shut up, you nerd. Who cares about value? We got Travis Freakin' Hunter!" And that's how you should feel! You have a fun new character in your life,” continued Kapadia.

Honestly, it’s a fair thought process, but Kapadia is also right when he says that fans shouldn’t care about that right now. Neither should anyone else outside of James Gladstone and the people responsible for the pick. Hunter is a true one of one, and should be given the runway to develop. Also, the Jags recent draft history prior to this regime has been a very successful operation at the top. 

Players like Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette, Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., Travon Walker, and Travis Etienne have all been at minimum good quality starters in their careers, some even All-Pro and Pro Bowl level consistently. While the team's success hasn’t always followed, players have found success in Jacksonville.

Apr 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to the media during a press conference t
Apr 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to the media during a press conference to introduce first round draft pick Travis Hunter (not pictured) at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

“He has to be a high-level two-way player. He has to do something that nobody in the NFL has done in, like, the past 60 years. Again, I hope we see it! But if I were in Gladstone's shoes, I wouldn't have been willing to bet such significant resources that we actually will see it,” Kapadia said in closing. 

Another fair point raised by Kapadia, but as for Hunter, the alternative would’ve been being selected by the Cleveland Browns. Their history needs no rehashing as it’s one of the most infamous in football history. It’s a dice roll no matter where you land. Teams at the top of the draft are picking there for a reason.

In a case such as this, taking a swing on Travis Hunter when they have a need at both positions he can bring value to, and a young quarterback needing more weapons, this pick couldn’t be a better fit. 

